16.12.2019 21:39:00

Vecima Announces Voting Results from AGM

VICTORIA, Dec. 16, 2019/CNW/ - Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM), an experienced designer and manufacturer of innovative technology in the broadband equipment market, today announced the voting results of the corporation's annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 16, 2019. All the shareholders' resolutions were approved.

Vecima Networks Inc. (CNW Group/Vecima Networks Inc.)

Election of Directors
The number of directors was set at six and the six nominees of management were elected as directors at the meeting. The election of directors was conducted by show of hands. In accordance with the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the following table reflects the votes represented by proxy that would have been withheld from each director nominee had a ballot been called, as a percentage of votes represented at the meeting:

Nominee

Votes Represented
at the Meeting

Votes Withheld by
Proxy

% Withheld
by Proxy

Surinder Kumar

16,834,672

218,599

1.28

T. Kent Elliott

17,029,390

23,881

0.14

Sumit Kumar

16,811,272

241,999

1.42

Danial Faizullabhoy

17,029,374

23,897

0.14

Ben Colabrese

17,029,382

23,889

0.14

Derek Elder

16,734,880

318,391

1.87

 

Appointment of Auditors
At the meeting, Grant Thornton LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration.

About Vecima Networks
Vecima Networks Inc. is a global leader focused on developing integrated hardware and scalable software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. We enable the world's leading innovators to advance, connect, entertain, and analyze. We build technologies that transform content delivery and storage, enable high-capacity broadband network access, and streamline data analytics. For more information, please visit our website at www.vecima.com.

SOURCE Vecima Networks Inc.

