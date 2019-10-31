+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
31.10.2019 19:53:00

Vecima Announces Q1 Fiscal 2020 Results Earnings Call November 14, 2019 at 1pm ET

VICTORIA, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX:VCM) today announces that it will hold a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial and operational results for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Vecima Networks Inc. (CNW Group/Vecima Networks Inc.)

A press release announcing the results will be issued the day of the call before markets open. Sumit Kumar, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dale Booth, Chief Financial Officer, will begin the call with their commentary on the three months ended September 30, 2019. Following management's presentation, there will be a question and answer session for analysts and institutional investors.

To participate in the Q1FY20 teleconference, dial 1-800-319-4610 or 1-604-638-9020.
Alongside the conference call, we will be hosting a live audio webcast, available at:
http://services.choruscall.ca/links/vecima20191114.html 
Following the call, the audio webcast will also be archived on the Vecima website:  https://vecima.com/investor-relations/earnings-call-archive/

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. is a global leader focused on developing integrated hardware and scalable software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. We enable the world's leading innovators to advance, connect, entertain, and analyze. We build technologies that transform content delivery and storage, enable high-capacity broadband network access, and streamline data analytics. For more information, please visit our website at www.vecima.com.

SOURCE Vecima Networks Inc.

