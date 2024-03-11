Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’647 0.6%  SPI 15’220 0.6%  Dow 38’723 -0.2%  DAX 17’815 -0.2%  Euro 0.9594 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’961 -0.3%  Gold 2’178 0.8%  Bitcoin 60’100 2.2%  Dollar 0.8778 0.0%  Öl 82.1 -1.5% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Bayer10367293Novo Nordisk129508879Lindt1057075Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Sandoz124359842Idorsia36346343Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Sparwut in den Chefetagen: Unternehmen knöpfen sich die Belegschaft vor - Warum Nike, Cisco & Co. beim Personal sparen
Expertenblick auf Kryptoaktien: Dieses Potenzial sehen Experten in Kryptoaktien wie Coinbase und MicroStrategy
Neueinsteiger mit Potenzial: "Perfekte Aktien"-Liste - Diese Titel sollten Anleger kennen
SGS-Aktie: Moody's wird skeptischer - Negativer Ausblick
Saudi Aramco-Aktie: Kräftiger Gewinnrückgang
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

VCI Global Aktie [Valor: 122972147 / ISIN: VGG982181031]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.03.2024 04:00:00

VCI Global Limited Establishes Support For Wisdom Accelerator Youth (WAY) Alongside The World Economic Forum

finanzen.net zero VCI Global-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

VCI Global
1.09 USD 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Elevating Social Impact: VCI Global Commits to Wisdom Accelerator Youth (WAY) in conjunction with the World Economic Forum

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) is poised to make a profound impact on international philanthropy, as it formalises its dedication by providing support to Wisdom Accelerator Youth (WAY), a youth-focused non-profit organisation headquartered in Switzerland.

Acknowledging the crucial role that the younger generation plays in shaping the future, VCI Global has strategically aligned itself with WAY, an organisation that shares its fervour for nurturing the potential of young minds. Positioned as a guiding light, WAY empowers youth with essential skills, knowledge, and resources vital for navigating and contributing meaningfully to the intricate challenges of the ever-evolving global landscape.

Unified by a shared vision of empowering and uplifting the next generation, VCI Global and WAY forge a collaborative commitment to leave a lasting impact on the lives of young individuals. The partnership underscores core values such as education, mentorship, and resource allocation, establishing a holistic approach to youth development. This support not only serves as a cornerstone for VCI Global's international Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives for 2024 but also extends into the foreseeable future.

Conversely, VCI Global eagerly anticipates its participation in the upcoming edition of the World Economic Forum (WEF) as a strategic move to solidify its international standing. The company aims to align itself with the overarching mission of the WEF, which centres around enhancing the state of the world by fostering collaboration among key stakeholders, including business, political, academic, and societal leaders.

This participation underscores the company’s commitment to actively contribute to shaping global, regional, and industry agendas, as it seeks to play a pivotal role in addressing pressing global challenges. By engaging with the diverse array of thought leaders present at the WEF, VCI Global endeavours to establish meaningful connections and leverage this unique platform to propel its mission of positive global impact.

Media Contact
VCI Global Limited
Email: enquiries@v-capital.co


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu VCI Global Limited Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu VCI Global Limited Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Automatische Risikoreduktion: Seitenlinie in Bärenmärkten | BX Swiss TV

Geht das? In unserem heutigen Experteninterview mit Stefan Buck, Partner bei adaptivv geht es um die Downside Control von adaptivv, ein ETH Spin-off.

Am Beispiel des Schweizer Aktienmarktes erklärt Stefan Buck im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, wie die Sensor Technologie von adaptivv funktioniert und welche Mechanismen sowohl bei 🐻Bären- als auch 🐂Bullenmärkten greifen.
Im Fokus und zur besseren Verdeutlichung drei Aktientitel:
✅Roche
✅Meyer Burger
✅Bayer

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Automatische Risikoreduktion: Seitenlinie in Bärenmärkten | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

08.03.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf DocMorris
08.03.24 Bitcoin Kurs erreicht wieder 68.000 Dollar – US-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Blick
08.03.24 SMI mit angezogener Handbremse auf Jahreshoch
08.03.24 Automatische Risikoreduktion: Seitenlinie in Bärenmärkten | BX Swiss TV
08.03.24 Brenntag, Conti und Merck nach Zahlen schwach
08.03.24 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Ausbruch auf neue Rekordhochs
07.03.24 Das grosse Comeback der Atomenergie?
07.03.24 Short-Term Options Have Become Popular in Commodities
07.03.24 Julius Bär: 17.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’125.42 18.93 HSSM9U
Short 12’350.97 13.78 H1SSMU
Short 12’868.40 8.50 NRSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’647.14 08.03.2024 17:30:06
Long 11’180.00 19.86
Long 10’922.24 13.86 SSRM0U
Long 10’455.56 8.96 SSPM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ethereum-Mitgründer über neuen Superzyklus: Bestehende monetäre Systeme haben ihr Lebensende erreicht
JPMorgan-Experten: Bitcoin-Halving wird Kursrally ein Ende setzen
Ed Yardeni: Der Bullenmarkt wird sich am US-Markt fortsetzen - Kräftiger Anstieg des S&P 500 erwartet
Aktienlieblinge: Diese Aktien will Warren Buffett "voraussichtlich unbegrenzt" halten
Bitwise-CIO erwartet noch grössere Nachfragewelle bei Bitcoin-Spot-ETFs
Rheinmetall-Aktie nach gigantischer Rally: Wie geht es weiter?
GRANOLAS im Blick: Europäische Top-Aktien schlagen sogar Magnificent Seven
UBS-Aktie zieht an: UBS startet Zusammenlegungen von Filialen an fünf Pilot-Standorten - Hochstufung durch Morgan Stanley
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin, Litecoin & Co am Sonntagmittag am Kryptomarkt
Nach Aus für Projekt "Titan": Auf diesen Geschäftsbereich fokussiert sich Apple jetzt stattdessen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit