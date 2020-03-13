13.03.2020 19:00:00

Vcare365, The New teledentistry Capability Helps Dentists Providers Consult with Patients.

SEATTLE, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vcare365, an online teledentistry platform, launched a service that provides instant live professional responses to dental consumers. This service is available online from 8 am to 4 pm Standard Pacific Times, Monday to Friday. Now, this service is FREE OF CHARGE.
The platform allows people to receive dental advice on emergencies, cosmetic concerns, and any other urgent matters immediately in real-time. This platform is HIPAA compliant, available on the web, Offers different types of dental consultations, including second opinions, and advice.

Vcare365, Partnered with CafeX, the leading voice, video, and live interactive streaming platform, enables clinicians to connect with patients and other healthcare providers in real-time, from anywhere in the world.

Telehealth services have expanded to include using the technology to improve and coordinate patient care, according to the U.S. Health Resources & Services Administration.

"For most people, the term 'telehealth' means an online visit they can schedule with a healthcare provider," said Dr. Ray Besharati, CEO of Vcare365. "When you have a dental emergency, you can't always wait around to see someone in your particular city. So, we have made way for regular people to get advice from a professional dentist at any time using our technology."

In light of the current events in WA state, we are pre-launching our service to all our current and past patients at no charge reserved only for patients in the State of Washington. You can visit our website: http://www.Vcare365.com and present your dental concerns via an online communication portal. We will assess your dental concerns and promptly respond to you via a secured gateway.

Vcare365 Media Contact
Dr. Ray Besharati
(425)-996-0457
Ray@Vcare365.com

SOURCE Vcare365

