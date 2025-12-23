Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Visa Aktie

23.12.2025 13:44:06

VCA Retail Spend Monitor: U.S. Holiday Retail Spending Up 4.2%

Visa
278.77 CHF 0.41%
(RTTNews) - Visa (V) released its annual Retail Spend Monitor from Visa Consulting & Analytics. As per preliminary data, overall holiday retail spending increased 4.2% year over year across all payment types. The figures were not adjusted for inflation. As per the report, 73% of holiday payment volume was in physical stores while 27% of retail spend happened online. Online retail spending rose 7.8%.

The VCA Retail Spend Monitor analyzes retail sales activity over a seven-week period beginning November 1, using a subset of Visa payments network data in the U.S. and survey-based estimates for other payment methods.