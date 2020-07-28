VaynerSports Adds Combat and Action Sports Division

NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VaynerSports Co-CEOs AJ Vaynerchuk and Greg Genske announced the addition of a new combat and action sports division, while adding veteran MMA agent, Lloyd Pierson, and his client roster to the agency.

"VaynerSports is thrilled to add Lloyd Pierson to our staff of accomplished agents. With Lloyd on board, we look forward to providing MMA athletes access to VaynerSports' combined expertise in athlete representation and individual brand management," said Genske. "The goal of the new division is to ensure these athletes receive similar rights and benefits enjoyed by other professional athletes. Not only do these men and women take on great risks in the octagon, they also serve as the lifeblood of an industry that has blossomed into a multi-billion-dollar-revenue generating machine. The skill and charisma of these young men and women are sure to propel the MMA industry to even greater revenue growth in the future; and our job at VaynerSports is to ensure the athletes share in this growth."

Pierson joins VaynerSports after six years of leading the MMA division at Ballengee Group. Notable clients include Tony Ferguson, Eddie Alvarez, Vitor Belfort, Chris Weidman, Curtis Blaydes and Urijah Faber.

"I am very excited to partner with Gary, AJ and Greg. Over the last several years, I have watched what they have been able to accomplish and the game-changing approach they bring to the talent management world. In that time, MMA has seen tremendous growth, and I believe adding the Vayner platform will enable the sport, and the brands of individual fighters, to push the boundaries even further. I'm confident this partnership will help the sport become even more mainstream." ~ Lloyd Pierson

Also joining from Ballengee Group is Sarah Zemonek, who will run the day-to-day management of the fighters. Zemonek will work with VaynerSports' EVP Mike Neligan and Vaynerchuk to create bespoke branding opportunities for the new division's clients.

Founded in 2016 as a football agency, VaynerSports launched a baseball division with Genske and signed Fortnite Champ Bugha to the newly created VaynerGaming earlier this month. Pierson and the combat group make the fourth division of the fast-growing agency.

"At our core, VaynerSports focuses on taking a different approach than the traditional agency model by leveraging our unique backgrounds in business, media & branding. I believe no group of athletes are more underserved than those in mixed martial arts. These men and women have both the talent and hunger to succeed in and outside of the octagon." ~ AJ Vaynerchuk

For more information on VaynerSports, please reach out to Hayley Cohen, PR at hayley@vaynersports.com

