+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
28.07.2020 17:30:00

VaynerSports Adds Combat and Action Sports Division

NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VaynerSports Co-CEOs AJ Vaynerchuk and Greg Genske announced the addition of a new combat and action sports division, while adding veteran MMA agent, Lloyd Pierson, and his client roster to the agency. 

"VaynerSports is thrilled to add Lloyd Pierson to our staff of accomplished agents. With Lloyd on board, we look forward to providing MMA athletes access to VaynerSports' combined expertise in athlete representation and individual brand management," said Genske. "The goal of the new division is to ensure these athletes receive similar rights and benefits enjoyed by other professional athletes. Not only do these men and women take on great risks in the octagon, they also serve as the lifeblood of an industry that has blossomed into a multi-billion-dollar-revenue generating machine. The skill and charisma of these young men and women are sure to propel the MMA industry to even greater revenue growth in the future; and our job at VaynerSports is to ensure the athletes share in this growth."

Pierson joins VaynerSports after six years of leading the MMA division at Ballengee Group. Notable clients include Tony Ferguson, Eddie Alvarez, Vitor Belfort, Chris Weidman, Curtis Blaydes and Urijah Faber.  

"I am very excited to partner with Gary, AJ and Greg. Over the last several years, I have watched what they have been able to accomplish and the game-changing approach they bring to the talent management world. In that time, MMA has seen tremendous growth, and I believe adding the Vayner platform will enable the sport, and the brands of individual fighters, to push the boundaries even further. I'm confident this partnership will help the sport become even more mainstream." ~ Lloyd Pierson

Also joining from Ballengee Group is Sarah Zemonek, who will run the day-to-day management of the fighters. Zemonek will work with VaynerSports' EVP Mike Neligan and Vaynerchuk to create bespoke branding opportunities for the new division's clients.  

Founded in 2016 as a football agency, VaynerSports launched a baseball division with Genske and signed Fortnite Champ Bugha to the newly created VaynerGaming earlier this month. Pierson and the combat group make the fourth division of the fast-growing agency. 

"At our core, VaynerSports focuses on taking a different approach than the traditional agency model by leveraging our unique backgrounds in business, media & branding. I believe no group of athletes are more underserved than those in mixed martial arts. These men and women have both the talent and hunger to succeed in and outside of the octagon." ~ AJ Vaynerchuk

For more information on VaynerSports, please reach out to Hayley Cohen, PR at hayley@vaynersports.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vaynersports-adds-combat-and-action-sports-division-301101246.html

SOURCE VaynerSports

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 327.55
2.15 %
Lonza Grp 570.20
1.03 %
Swiss Life Hldg 347.30
0.26 %
Nestle 110.64
0.14 %
Swiss Re 74.44
0.13 %
Novartis 77.37
-0.64 %
Givaudan 3’768.00
-0.84 %
CS Group 9.68
-1.38 %
UBS Group 11.10
-1.90 %
CieFinRichemont 57.94
-2.46 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:48
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
11:47
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Roche Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG, Nestle SA, Geberit AG
09:09
Vontobel: derimail - Goldminers mit 55% Barriere und 15% p.a.
08:18
SMI startet freundlich in die neue Woche
27.07.20
Verunsicherung nimmt zu | BX Swiss TV
27.07.20
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
24.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:44
Schroders: Warum zur Bekämpfung von Covid-19 und der Klimakrise ein einheitliches Vorgehen notwendig ist
10:49
Schroders: Infografik: Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft Juli
23.07.20
Schroders: How to build a stronger investor culture across Europe
mehr
Verunsicherung nimmt zu | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger springt hoch
Tesla schafft alle Voraussetzungen für S&P 500-Aufnahme - Tesla-Bullen haben nie daran gezweifelt
Moderna-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Impfstoffkandidat wird an 30 000 Menschen getestet - USA verdoppeln Gelder
Erfolgschance trotz "Story-Aktie": Warum JPMorgan die Nikola-Aktie zum Kauf empfiehlt
US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst im Plus, DAX unverändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend schwächer
Hat Apple seinen Zenit überschritten? Tech-Experte mit düsterer Zukunftsprognose für den iPhone-Hersteller
Dow leichter -- SMI und DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend fester
Bitcoin zeitweise über 10'000-Dollar-Marke: So bewegen sich die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO im Minus
Bank of America zu Joe Biden: Warum ein Machtwechsel im Weissen Haus zu einer Aktien-Rally führen könnte

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow leichter -- SMI und DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend fester
Die Anleger an den US-Börsen bleiben am Dienstag vorsichtig. Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex weisen am Dienstag negative Vorzeichen aus. Ferner notierten die Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich auf grünem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB