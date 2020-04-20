+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
20.04.2020 05:00:00

Vatel Thailand's BBA Provides Strong Footing For Hotel Managers and Entrepreneurs Alike, Dean says

BANGKOK, April 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether planning a career in international hotel and tourism management or setting up a boutique hotel, restaurant or cafe, a course providing the right balance between theory and hands-on experience will give students a strong footing, says the Director of Vatel Thailand, a part of the 1st Worldwide Business School Group in Hospitality & Tourism Management.

First established in France in 1981 by Mr. Alain Sebban, the award-winning Vatel Hotel & Tourism Business School today has 51 schools across four continents and provides students with an opportunity to participate in the Marco Polo exchange programme.

In Thailand, Vatel is in partnership with Silpakorn University, one of Bangkok's most prestigious universities. Since 2003, over 1,500 students have graduated from Vatel Thailand, obtaining dual degrees from Vatel and Silpakorn which is possible to complete in 3 years.

"Vatel graduates are highly sought after by international hospitality companies because the double degree programme offers students the opportunity to gain a greater understanding of cross cultural management issues within an industry which is global by definition," said Asst. Prof. Dr. Sompid Kattiyapikul, Dean of Silpakorn University International College (SUIC) and Director of Vatel Thailand. "Other alumni have become successful entrepreneurs, operating their own businesses."

Vatel Thailand school is located in central Bangkok next to the Chao Phraya River, surrounded by leading international hotels which offers Asian students access to the best of French culinary arts and hospitality, right in Southeast Asia's tourism hub.

Key to the success of the BBA Hotel Management programme is the rotation every two weeks of business management courses, supplemented by foreign language lessons, and hands-on professional practice.

Additionally, students gain real life work experience during their studies on internships which are conducted every year and includes an internship in France during the third year.

More than 35,000 Vateliens, as Vatel alumni are called, can be found working in management in 5 star hotels around the world, from general management, to marketing, and F&B service, forming a dynamic, strong and priceless network.

For the programme starting on 31st August 2020, the application period is open until 31st July. Scholarships are available.

Interested students can obtain further information by writing to suicfaculty@gmail.com or admissions@vatel.co.th

Contact:
Tel: +(66) 02 639 7521-3
www.suic.su.ac.th or www.vatel.co.th

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200413/2775074-1

SOURCE Vatel Thailand

