Varsity Spirit And EZ FLEX Sport Mats Announce Sponsorship

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit, the leader in cheer and dance educational camps, competitions and apparel, today announced a new sponsor, EZ FLEX Sport Mats, an athletic mat manufacturer located in Fort Worth, Tex.

Varsity Spirit, the worldwide leader in the cheerleading and dance community, has been the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today. Each season, Varsity Spirit hosts more than 900,000 athletes at over 600 competitions, and has a deep commitment to the health and well-being of the young athletes who participate.

EZ FLEX Sport Mats founders are the original manufacturers of the light weight, flame laminated, easy to roll mat that is popular today. Their high quality and competitively priced line of mats includes wrestling, martial arts, gymnastics, fitness and cheerleading. EZ FLEX Sport Mats will be the Preferred Mat Supplier for Varsity Spirit.

"We are proud to welcome EZ Flex Sport Mats as the Preferred Mat Supplier for Varsity Spirit's competitive events and educational camps," says John Newby, Executive Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "Like us, they value the athleticism, talent and passion of our athletes. We are excited to work with companies like EZ Flex Sport Mats who share our mission to provide the best experience for our customers and the best products available in the industry."

"The opportunity to be working with Varsity Spirit is significant for EZ Flex Sport Mats to continue our path towards manufacturing and supplying an integral piece of equipment for cheerleaders worldwide," says Ben Anderson, President of EZ FLEX Sport Mats. "We are thrilled about our partnership with Varsity Spirit as it will drive more innovation and help create a benchmark for cheerleading mats."

EZ FLEX Sport Mats joins a prestigious list of Varsity Spirit partners, including Gatorade, Fabletics, Helios Sunless Tanning Towels, BAND, and more. For more information about Varsity Spirit partnerships, please visit varsity.com.

About Varsity Spirit

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit has been a driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, and the leading global source for all things cheerleading and dance. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation and educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting nearly a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's 5,000 employees have been helping raise cheerleading's influence and profile since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.

About EZ FLEX Sports Mats

EZ FLEX Sport Mats is a lightweight athletic mat manufacturer located in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in 2010 by Jeff Anderson and Gary Heartsfield, EZ FLEX has quickly become one of the fastest growing and most trusted wrestling and cheerleading mat manufacturers in the country, specializing in quality lightweight mats that are incredibly easy to set up, transport, and break down. EZ FLEX is the official wrestling mat of FloWrestling's Who's #1 and Flo National events, as well as the National Collegiate Wrestling Association, Big XII wrestling championships, and numerous state high school wrestling championships. EZ FLEX cheerleading mats can be found throughout the world at various schools, clubs, and events. Our mission is to produce quality athletic mats, while providing exceptional customer service. Visit www.ezflexmats.com for more information.

