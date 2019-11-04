+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
04.11.2019 18:46:00

VARIDESK Doubles-Down On Its Commitment To Denver

DENVER, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VARIDESK , a workspace innovation company that took sit-stand desks mainstream, is doubling down on its commitment to the Denver market.

VARIDESK Work Elevated (PRNewsfoto/VARIDESK LLC)

The company is planning to open a sales office in the near future, and longtime business leader Mark Pryor will helm the company's strategy in the Denver metroplex. Several other sales leaders will join Pryor as the company brings its flexible office furniture solutions to Denver.

VARIDESK, an innovative office future company based in Dallas, offers a full line of flexible workspace solutions – from standing desks, to conference tables, to movable walls and lighting – everything a business needs to scale its office as it grows.

CEO and Co-founder Jason McCann said, "Denver is a hotbed of high-growth businesses and is an area where we plan to grow and invest. Mark, with his vast knowledge in sales and deep experience of the Denver business community and particularly the workspace industry, will be a tremendous asset to our company and team."

The metroplex is a focus of tech activity as tech companies look to expand to U.S. regions beyond the traditional tech hubs of Silicon Valley and New York, as detailed in a new real estate report by Cushman & Wakefield, "The Great Tech Migration."

VARIDESK is additionally looking for local talent, as the metroplex boasts a workforce in which 43.9% possesses a bachelor's degree or higher and almost a quarter of the population that is millennial. Today there are new roles available in corporate sales, and the company plans to continue to grow and expand its presence.

"Denver, aside from a big technology and aerospace hub, has a thriving startup community and its beautiful outdoors provide the perfect backdrop to raise a family. I'm proud to call Denver home and look forward to strengthening the business community here in lockstep with city and state officials and the rest of my VARIDESK team," said Pryor.

About VARIDESK®

VARIDESK  is the workspace innovation company dedicated to creating environments that elevate people. From a collection of office furniture to workspaces offering space-as-a-service, we provide everything high-growth businesses need to unlock the potential of their workforce. Today, you can find VARIDESK products in more than 120 countries and in 98% of Fortune 500 companies. 

Media Contact
Andrea McLaughlin
Phone: 610-504-5423
andrea.mclaughlin@varidesk.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/varidesk-doubles-down-on-its-commitment-to-denver-300950882.html

SOURCE VARIDESK

