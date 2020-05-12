|
12.05.2020 23:30:00
Varian to Participate in UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
PALO ALTO, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced that Dow Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, J. Michael Bruff, Chief Financial Officer, and Anshul Maheshwari, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference at 1:20 p.m. EDT on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Information about the webcast of the company's presentation will be available through a link on the company website at www.varian.com/investors.
About Varian
At Varian, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 10,000 employees across 70 locations keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.
Investor Relations Contact
Anshul Maheshwari
Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations
+1 (650) 424-5631
investors@varian.com
Press Contact
Rosemarie Smith-Wood
Sr. Director, Global Brand and Marketing
+1 (650) 424-5208
rosemarie.smith-wood@varian.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/varian-to-participate-in-ubs-virtual-global-healthcare-conference-301058095.html
SOURCE Varian
