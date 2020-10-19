US-Wahljahre sind gute Aktienjahre! - Auch unter Corona in 2020? | Trading-Webinar von IG Bank | Am Dienstag, 20. Oktober um 18 Uhr | Jetzt anmelden -w-
19.10.2020 14:15:00

Varian Announces Presence at American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting Highlighting Advancements in Intelligent Cancer Care™

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR), a leading provider of cancer care technologies and solutions, continues to reinforce its commitment to delivering Intelligent Cancer Care™ during the 2020 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) taking place virtually from October 24-31. At this year's show, the company will showcase its progress in helping more people access advanced cancer care, making cancer care more personalized, and delivering more data-driven insights to improve efficiencies and outcomes.  In addition to a "best in class" virtual experience, Varian's contributions to Intelligent Cancer Care will be highlighted in eleven presentations including data from the use of Varian's adaptive radiotherapy system, Ethos®, for lung, prostate, bladder, upper abdomen, head & neck cancers, and the first-look data presented by the recently-formed AI-driven Adaptive Intelligence Consortium.

"Despite the transition to a virtual platform, our entire global Varian team is looking forward to connecting with ASTRO 2020 attendees and showcasing our innovations that help providers deliver the best cancer care to patients throughout their entire journey," said Dow Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Varian. "Since its launch at last year's ASTRO, our Ethos® Therapy has demonstrated significant impact toward personalizing treatment for patients resulting in 10 featured presentations during this year's meeting."

At this year's virtual event, Varian will participate with a dynamic booth presence and provide one-on-one product demonstrations, as well as highlight how it pioneers for the future with sessions during the ASTRO Innovation Hub. The company will also have a presence at the American Society of Radiologic Technologists (ASRT) and Society of Radiation Oncology Administrators (SROA) concurrent meetings. Attendees can register for all Varian educational and demo sessions at https://www.varian.com/resources-support/events/virtual-events

ASTRO attendees will be able to view the following data presentations featuring Varian products and innovation. Registration links are available here: https://www.astro.org/Meetings-and-Education/Micro-Sites/2020/Annual-Meeting/Register

Topic

Session/Time and Day


Brain Cancer

- Semi-Automated Hippocampal Sparing Avoidance Whole-Brain Radiotherapy Using a Commercially Available Artificial Intelligence Toolkit

Digital Poster Q&A

Oct 25, 2:00 p.m. ET

Upper Abdomen Cancer

- Feasibility of AI-assisted CBCT-guided Stereotactic Online Adaptive Radiotherapy (CT-STAR) for Upper Abdominal SBRT: Results of a Prospective in Silico Clinical Trial

Oral Presentations

Oct 25, 9:10 a.m. ET


- Evaluation and validation of artificial intelligence (AI) delineation models for CBCT-guided stereotactic online adaptive radiotherapy (STAR) targeting upper abdominal malignancies

Oct 25, 12:20 a.m. ET

 

Prostate Cancer

- Adaptive radiotherapy can be applied routinely, using an artificial intelligence solution, to treat prostate cancer patients

Digital Poster Q&A

Oct 25, 2:15 p.m. ET

Head & Neck Cancer

- Evaluation of dosimetric quality of auto-generated plans by a novel online adaptive system for head and neck radiotherapy

Digital Posters Q&A

Oct 25, 2:15 p.m. ET


- Evaluation of the Auto-Segmentation Performance of a Novel Online Adaptive Radiotherapy System for Head and Neck Cancer Treatment

Oct 25, 2:15 p.m. ET


- Head and neck quad shot using CT based adaptive treatment on a ring gantry LINAC

Oct 26, 4:30 p.m. ET

AI and Cancer Treatment

- First AI-driven Adaptive System-International Consortium lead Failure Mode and Effect Analysis (FMEA)

Oral Presentation

Oct 26, 12:50 a.m. ET

Bladder Cancer

- Results of a pilot study on online adaptive radiotherapy of bladder cancer with artificial intelligence-driven full re-optimization on the anatomy of the day

Oral Presentation

Oct 27, 1:00 a.m. ET

Lung Cancer

- Improved treatment quality in stage III lung cancer patients using online adaptive radiotherapy in a simulation setting

Digital Poster Q&A

Oct 27, 2:00 p.m. ET

Treatment Planning

- Accuracy of the Treatment Plan Dose Preview Functionality of a Newly Commercially- Available, CBCT-Based, Online Adaptive Radiotherapy Treatment System

Digital Posters Q&A

Oct 25, 2:15 p.m. ET


- Data-Driven Margin Determination for Online Adaptive Radiotherapy Using Batch Automated Planning

Oct 25, 2:15 p.m. ET


- Plan quality and fidelity evaluation of CBCT-Guided stereotactic online adaptive radiotherapy (CT-STAR) with an artificial intelligence (AI) aided plan re-optimization

Oct 28, 2:00 p.m. ET

Clinical Workflow

- Dosimetric Impact and Required Clinician Time of Online Adaptive Radiotherapy using a Newly Commercially-Available, CBCT-Based Adaptive Treatment System

Digital Poster Q&A

Oct 25, 2:15 p.m. ET


- Feasibility of Expediting Radiotherapy Clinical Workflow by Planning on Diagnostic Images and Adapting on a Commercial Adaptive Radiotherapy System

Oral Presentation

Oct 28, 3:15 p.m. ET

About Varian
At Varian, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 10,000 employees across 70 locations keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

Press Contacts
Aimee Corso
Health+Commerce
+1 (310) 780-2661
aimee@healthandcommerce.com

Investor Relations Contact
Anshul Maheshwari
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (650) 424-5631
investors@varian.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/varian-announces-presence-at-american-society-for-radiation-oncology-astro-annual-meeting-highlighting-advancements-in-intelligent-cancer-care-301154021.html

SOURCE Varian

