03.08.2020 02:12:00

(VAR) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Varian; Is $177.50 a Fair Price?

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. ("Varian" or the "Company") (NYSE: VAR) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Siemens Healthineers AG ("Siemens"). 

On August 2, 2020, Varian announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement with Siemens. Under the terms of the deal, Varian shareholders will receive $177.50 for each share of Varian they own.

The investigation concerns whether the Varian board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for Varian shares of common stock.

If you are a shareholder of Varian and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/var-alert-johnson-fistel-investigates-proposed-sale-of-varian-is-177-50-a-fair-price-301104425.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 11.00
0.96 %
Swisscom 493.70
0.22 %
CS Group 10.01
0.22 %
CieFinRichemont 56.78
0.18 %
The Swatch Grp 192.70
0.00 %
Swiss Re 71.76
-1.13 %
Sika 203.90
-1.35 %
Givaudan 3’780.00
-2.02 %
Lonza Grp 565.40
-2.92 %
SGS 2’384.00
-3.09 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

04.08.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
04.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Roche Holding AG, Landis+Gyr Group AG, Leonteq AG
04.08.20
Vontobel: Pfizer mit positivem Ausblick in Corona-Pandemie
04.08.20
SMI mit beeindruckender Reaktion
03.08.20
Was sind die Auswirkungen des EU Gipfels auf Europa? | BX Swiss TV
03.08.20
Euro Rallies Amid Europe"s Pandemic Response
31.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.08.20
Schroders: Wie gehen Unternehmen mit ihren Mitarbeitern in der Covid-19-Krise um?
03.08.20
Schroders: The true cost of ill-timed investment decisions
31.07.20
Schroders: Nachhaltigkeit: Sechs Bereiche, in denen sich die Unternehmenswelt verändern muss
mehr
Was sind die Auswirkungen des EU Gipfels auf Europa? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Optimistische Prognose: Erneuter Kursanstieg für Goldpreis erwartet
Relief Therapeutics meldet positive Ergebnisse mit RLF-100 - Aktie springt an
Meyer Burger-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Meyer Burger sichert sich Produktionsstandorte für Solarzellen in Ostdeutschland
Dämpfer für Euro-Stärke? Wieso der Dollar zu Franken und Euro zulegt
Roche-Aktie gesucht: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Krebs-Therapie Rozlytrek in zwei Indikationen
Krisen-Profiteur: So weit kann es für den Goldpreis laut Analysten noch gehen
Studie zeigt: Nicht erst mit Negativzinsen lohnt sich Sparen nicht mehr
Dow letztlich stärker -- SMI und DAX schliessen weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Alphabet nimmt 10 Milliarden Dollar mit Anleihen auf - Aktie schliesst im Minus
Wall Street-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- Gewinnmitnahmen: SMI schliesst mit Verlusten -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- Gewinnmitnahmen: SMI schliesst mit Verlusten -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
An der Wall Street endete der Handel schlussendlich in der Gewinnzone. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten am Dienstag Verluste. Die Märkte in Fernost notierten am zweiten Handelstag der Woche im Plus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB