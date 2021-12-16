VAPORESSO Leaves a Mark at 2021 IECIE Shenzhen eCig Expo, Highlighting Target 200 and 100 Kits

VAPORESSO at the 2021 Shenzhen IECIE: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a448a177-721b-4122-b193-f3f3ce135987

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IECIE has just wrapped up in Shenzhen, China. World renowned vaping brand VAPORESSO showcased their best selling products and new technologies, including the latest Target 200 and 100 kits, as well as XROS and ZERO series, and were excited to interact with local partners, suppliers and customers.



The Shenzhen IECIE stop is one of the most influential e-cig expos in the world and covers the upstream supply chain, end products and e-commerce solutions within the industry. Taking place from December 6th-8th, this year’s expo had more than 500+ exhibitors and 2,500+ brands from around the world.

VAPORESSO garnered attention during the expo from retailers, wholesalers, distributors and vape enthusiasts alike. The booth showcased several of their latest products and technologies, as well as games and product giveaways. Additionally, the team provided live streams of the event on Facebook for online visitors.

VAPORESSO Introduces Target 200 and 100: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bd6537e-67b9-4396-be6a-cffd6b05cdb1

The products featured included the latest from Luxe, Target, Gen, Xros and Zero series. Particularly popular at the exhibition were the new Target 200 and 100 kits. Built for DTL vapers and outdoor lovers alike, the Target 200 and 100 comes in a compact and rugged design, and features the brand new sub-ohm iTank with Turbo Airflow System AXON 2.0 chip and GTi coils. Using the chip’s F(t) mode, the kits allow for precise heating control and sets a new standard for balance of flavor, taste restoration, and a more fulfilling vaping experience.



VAPORESSO’s Product Series: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b5a0d3b-9aae-44d1-99ed-22d9c0562594

Shenzhen is a key international hub for the vaping industry. According to the New York Times, about 90% of the world’s vaping and e-cigarette products are designed and manufactured there. The global vaping industry is projected to grow by 16.9% annually through 2026, further confirming Shenzhen's continued importance as a manufacturing center.



Headquartered in Shenzhen, VAPORESSO’s parent company Smoore International is the world’s leading vaping manufacturer, and the first to become publicly listed in the vaping industry in 2020. Founded in 2015, VAPORESSO has become one of the industry’s premier brands. With a strong presence in the US, Europe and the middle east, VAPORESSO owns over 1,000 patents, growing daily. With innovation, quality and commitment at the forefront, VAPORESSO strives to Go Beyond the Ordinary.