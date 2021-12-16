SMI 12’769 1.9%  SPI 16’265 1.7%  Dow 35’927 1.1%  DAX 15’717 1.6%  Euro 1.0446 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’235 1.8%  Gold 1’788 0.6%  Bitcoin 45’077 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9211 -0.4%  Öl 74.3 -0.1% 
Smoore International Holdings Aktie [Valor: 55716808 / ISIN: KYG8245V1023]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.12.2021 14:00:00

VAPORESSO Leaves a Mark at 2021 IECIE Shenzhen eCig Expo, Highlighting Target 200 and 100 Kits

Smoore International Holdings
4.60 USD -34.75%
Kaufen Verkaufen

VAPORESSO at the 2021 Shenzhen IECIE: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a448a177-721b-4122-b193-f3f3ce135987

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IECIE has just wrapped up in Shenzhen, China. World renowned vaping brand VAPORESSO showcased their best selling products and new technologies, including the latest Target 200 and 100 kits, as well as XROS and ZERO series, and were excited to interact with local partners, suppliers and customers.

The Shenzhen IECIE stop is one of the most influential e-cig expos in the world and covers the upstream supply chain, end products and e-commerce solutions within the industry. Taking place from December 6th-8th, this year’s expo had more than 500+ exhibitors and 2,500+ brands from around the world.

VAPORESSO garnered attention during the expo from retailers, wholesalers, distributors and vape enthusiasts alike. The booth showcased several of their latest products and technologies, as well as games and product giveaways. Additionally, the team provided live streams of the event on Facebook for online visitors.

VAPORESSO Introduces Target 200 and 100: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bd6537e-67b9-4396-be6a-cffd6b05cdb1

The products featured included the latest from Luxe, Target, Gen, Xros and Zero series. Particularly popular at the exhibition were the new Target 200 and 100 kits. Built for DTL vapers and outdoor lovers alike, the Target 200 and 100 comes in a compact and rugged design, and features the brand new sub-ohm iTank with Turbo Airflow System AXON 2.0 chip and GTi coils. Using the chip’s F(t) mode, the kits allow for precise heating control and sets a new standard for balance of flavor, taste restoration, and a more fulfilling vaping experience.

VAPORESSO’s Product Series: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b5a0d3b-9aae-44d1-99ed-22d9c0562594

Shenzhen is a key international hub for the vaping industry. According to the New York Times, about 90% of the world’s vaping and e-cigarette products are designed and manufactured there. The global vaping industry is projected to grow by 16.9% annually through 2026, further confirming Shenzhen's continued importance as a manufacturing center.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, VAPORESSO’s parent company Smoore International is the world’s leading vaping manufacturer, and the first to become publicly listed in the vaping industry in 2020. Founded in 2015, VAPORESSO has become one of the industry’s premier brands. With a strong presence in the US, Europe and the middle east, VAPORESSO owns over 1,000 patents, growing daily. With innovation, quality and commitment at the forefront, VAPORESSO strives to Go Beyond the Ordinary.


﻿

Nachrichten zu Smoore International Holdings Limited Registered Shs Unitary Reg S-144A

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Smoore International Holdings Limited Registered Shs Unitary Reg S-144A

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Ed Gordon: Omikron – Auswirkungen auf den Markt| BX Swiss TV

Wie hat sich die globale ETPs & ETFs Landschaft im November 2021 bei Blackrock entwickelt? Heute zu Gast ist Ed Gordon, Leiter von iShares & Wealth bei BlackRock Schweiz. Hat die Pandemie, besonders mit Omikron einen Einfluss auf die Zuflüsse bei den ETFs? Welche Themen besonders bei den Anlegern im Fokus stehen, erläutert Ed Gordon im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Weiter gibt er einen Einblick welchen Stellenwert die Nachhaltigkeit bei der Portfolio Konstruktion hat und womit im neuen Jahr 2022 zu rechnen ist.

 

Ed Gordon: Omikron – Auswirkungen auf den Markt| BX Swiss TV

Inside

14:11 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
11:30 Vontobel: derimail - BioNTech Moderna mit 25% p.a. und 55% Barriere
09:25 Marktüberblick: DAX schloss leicht fester
09:00 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 11.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
08:53 SMI - Auf zu neuen Höhen?
08:15 Biontech mit Impferfolg – Aktie erholt sich wieder
07:17 Ed Gordon: Omikron – Auswirkungen auf den Markt| BX Swiss TV
10.12.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tesla, Volkswagen
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis setzt Erlös aus Roche-Verkauf für Aktienrückkauf ein - Novartis-Aktie mit Kurssprung
US-Börsen schliessen nach Fed-Entschied auf grünem Terrain -- SMI schliesst deutlich stärker -- DAX schlussendlich etwas fester -- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich uneins
Warnsignale wie vor Dotcom-Blase: Mark Hulbert beobachtet auffällige Marktbewegung
US-Notenbank beschleunigt Tapering
Bayer-Aktie schliesst verlustreich: Bayer steht wegen Monsanto-Übernahme wohl Anleger-Prozess ins Haus
Fed-Beschluss treibt SMI auf Rekordniveau -- DAX klar in Grün -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich im Plus
Stadler Rail liefert zehn weitere Trams nach Potsdam - Stadler-Aktie gibt nach
Vontobel übernimmt UBS-Tochter UBS Swiss Financial Advisers - Vontobel-Aktie im Plus
Nach Bitcoin-Kursrücksetzer: Folgt nun doch noch die Jahresendrally?
Rivian auf der Überholspur: Positive Analystenkommentare könnten Tesla-Aktie gefährlich werden

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit