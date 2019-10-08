Vape Superstore Partners With Smokefree Hackney Quit Service, as Research Shows a Correlation Between Smoking and Poverty

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- London based vape retailer, Vape Superstore, have partnered with a local quit smoking service, Smokefree Hackney to support those most at risk of smoking addiction in the borough. With the launch of a quit smoking pilot scheme, Vape Superstore assisted the Smokefree team by supplying e-cigarettes and ongoing support to those looking to quit smoking. The Hackney borough is one of the most deprived areas in the UK, and alongside this has a 6% higher smoking rate than the UK average. Due to this partnership, Vape Superstore have gained access to some eye-opening statistics on the correlation between smoking and poverty, not only in Hackney but across the whole of the UK.

According to the Hackney Health and Wellbeing profile, Hackney has a 21% smoking rate, 6% higher than the UK average. It's also one of the most deprived boroughs in the UK. Hackney has a lower average income and qualification level with higher unemployment and a higher rate of people claiming benefits. This is indicative of the wider correlation between smoking and poverty throughout the UK. Further reducing the smoking population and therefore poverty requires more careful consideration to get the UK down to a "smoke-free" level of 5% or less by 2030 concludes the research

Smoking and poverty is a cycle that starts in childhood. Coming from a background of smoking and poverty makes someone more likely to suffer from poor mental health, achieve a lower level of education and work in lower paid jobs, according to the Office of National Statistics. These things combined also make someone more likely to become a smoker themselves.

Sustaining a smoking habit adds greater stress to households already struggling to make ends meet. Nicotine and the addiction to smoking offers some relief to that stress, according to studies published by the US National Library of Medicine. However, this perpetuates a downward spiral into poverty through sustaining that smoking habit.

Miranda Eeles, Senior Public Health Strategist at Smokefree Hackney commented:

"Vaping has become the most popular quitting aid which is something we can't ignore. Therefore, to maximise support to smokers who want to quit with a vape, the Hackney Stop Smoking Service has developed a partnership with Vape Superstore in the borough in order to increase their chances of quitting."

