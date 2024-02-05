Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Vantiva - January 2024 - Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares

Technicolor
0.15 EUR -0.66%
Kaufen Verkaufen

February 5, 2024

Vantiva: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Vantiva Shares
(ISIN Code FR0013505062)
DateNumber of Outstanding SharesNumber of Voting Rights
January 31, 2024

 		490,137,880

 		 

Number of Theoretical Voting Rights(1): 490,137,880

 
 

Number of Voting Rights Exercisable at Shareholders’ meeting(2): 490,137,880

 

(1)    Calculated, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, based on the total number of outstanding shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares with suspended voting rights.

(2)    Excluding shares with suspended voting rights.

*                *
*

About Vantiva

www.vantiva.com – Follow us: @Vantiva www.linkedin.com/company/vantiva/

Vantiva shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (VANTI).

Attachment


pagehit