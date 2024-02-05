|
05.02.2024 17:08:53
Vantiva - January 2024 - Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares
February 5, 2024
Vantiva: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers
|Vantiva Shares
(ISIN Code FR0013505062)
|Date
|Number of Outstanding Shares
|Number of Voting Rights
|January 31, 2024
|490,137,880
|
Number of Theoretical Voting Rights(1): 490,137,880
|
Number of Voting Rights Exercisable at Shareholders’ meeting(2): 490,137,880
(1) Calculated, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, based on the total number of outstanding shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares with suspended voting rights.
(2) Excluding shares with suspended voting rights.
* *
*
About Vantiva
www.vantiva.com – Follow us: @Vantiva – www.linkedin.com/company/vantiva/
Vantiva shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (VANTI).
Attachment
- 20240205 - Vantiva - January 2024 - Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Technicolor
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Technicolor
Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: Hermès, TransDigm & SAP | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Hermès, TransDigm & SAP
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI stabil -- DAX etwas leichter -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt tendiert am Montag nur leicht aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert derweil unterhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street zeigt sich zum Wochenauftakt mit Verlusten. Die Märkte in Fernost tendierten am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}