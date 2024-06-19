Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Technicolor Aktie [Valor: 53874748 / ISIN: FR0013505062]
29.05.2024 18:30:00

Vantiva - Conditions of availability of information for the 2024 06 19 CGM

Technicolor
0.14 EUR -1.70%
Press Release    

Conditions of availability of information prepared
in connection with the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting
to be held June 19, 2024

Paris, May 29, 2024 - Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI),

Shareholders are invited to participate to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on:

Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at 2 p.m.,
Auditorium
10 Boulevard de Grenelle – 75015 Paris (France)

The Preliminary Notice of Meeting, including agenda and proposed resolutions was published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on May 15, 2024 and a Notice of Meeting will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) and journal of legal notices actu-juridique.fr, on June 3, 2024.

Registered shareholders will receive their notice of meeting directly.

Shareholders may request that the preparatory documents for this Meeting provided for in Article R.225-83 of the Commercial Code be sent to them by sending a request in accordance with the conditions laid down by the regulations.
Any shareholder may also consult these documents at the Company's registered office during a period of 15 days prior to the date of the Meeting.

The documents and information relating to this General Meeting are available to shareholders on the Vantiva website www.vantiva.com.

About VANTIVA

Pushing the Edge

Vantiva shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (VANTI).

Vantiva, formerly known as Technicolor, is headquartered in Paris, France. It is an independent company which is a global technology leader in designing, developing and supplying innovative products and solutions that connect consumers around the world to the content and services they love – whether at home, at work or in other smart spaces. Vantiva has also earned a solid reputation for optimizing supply chain performance by leveraging its decades-long expertise in high-precision manufacturing, logistics, fulfillment and distribution. With operations throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific and EMEA, Vantiva is recognized as a strategic partner by leading firms across various vertical industries, including network service providers, software companies and video game creators for over 25 years. The group’s relationships with the film and entertainment industry goes back over 100 years by providing end-to-end solutions for its clients.

Following the acquisition of CommScope’s Home Networks in January 2024, Vantiva continues its 130-year legacy as a global leader in the connected home market.

Vantiva is committed to the highest standards of corporate social responsibility and sustainability across all aspects of their operations.

For more information, please visit vantiva.comand follow Vantiva on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Attachment


