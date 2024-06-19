Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Technicolor Aktie
19.06.2024

Vantiva: Combined General Meeting and Board of Directors of June 19, 2024

Technicolor
0.13 EUR -2.31%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Press Release    

Combined General Meeting and Board of Directors
of June 19, 2024

Paris – June 19, 2024 – Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), today held its Annual General Meeting, chaired by Brian Shearer, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, in Paris, in the auditorium of the company's headquarters.

All resolutions were adopted with an approval rate of over 99%.

Voting details can be consulted on the company's website, in the Shareholders' Meeting section.

At the close of the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors comprised 12 members, including six Independent Directors (60%1), five women (50%1) and six foreign Directors. It also includes Barclays Bank Ireland Plc., represented by Shabab Ditta, as a Board Observer.

The Board of Directors, which met following the General Meeting, made the following decisions:

  • Brian Shearer was reappointed as non-independent Chairperson of the Board of Directors;
  • Thierry Sommelet was reappointed Chairman of the Governance & Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, comprising four members.

###

Warning: Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements", including but not limited to statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives, based on certain assumptions or which do not directly relate to historical or current facts. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed, forecasted, or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a more complete list and description of such risks and uncertainties, refer to Vantiva’s filings with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF). The Universal Registration Document (Document d’enregistrement universel) for fiscal year 2023 was filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on April 30, 2024, under no. D.24-0375.

###

About Vantiva

Pushing the Edge

Vantiva shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (VANTI).

Vantiva, formerly known as Technicolor, is headquartered in Paris, France. It is an independent company which is a global technology leader in designing, developing and supplying innovative products and solutions that connect consumers around the world to the content and services they love – whether at home, at work or in other smart spaces. Vantiva has also earned a solid reputation for optimizing supply chain performance by leveraging its decades-long expertise in high-precision manufacturing, logistics, fulfillment and distribution. With operations throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific and EMEA, Vantiva is recognized as a strategic partner by leading firms across various vertical industries, including network service providers, software companies and video game creators for over 25 years. The group’s relationships with the film and entertainment industry goes back over 100 years by providing end-to-end solutions for its clients.

Following the acquisition of CommScope’s Home Networks in January 2024, Vantiva continues its 130-year legacy as a global leader in the connected home market.

Vantiva is committed to the highest standards of corporate social responsibility and sustainability across all aspects of their operations.

For more information, please visit vantiva.com and follow Vantiva on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Contacts

Vantiva Press Relations                                        Image 7 for Vantiva
press.relations@vantiva.com                                vantiva.press@image7.fr

Vantiva Investor Relations
investor.relations@vantiva.com

1    Percentages calculated excluding Employee Representatives, on the basis of ten Directors.

Attachment


