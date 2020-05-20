20.05.2020 16:10:00

VANTAS Engages CBRE to Assist in Automotive Plant Site Search

IRVINE, Calif., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The new VANTAS brand created by HAAH Automotive Holdings and its technical partner Chery Automobile announced today that it has engaged CBRE, the world's largest commercial real estate services company, to assist in its search for a plant site to produce VANTAS vehicles. The project is being led by the VANTAS Site Selection Team (SST).

HAAH Automotive Holdings Logo (PRNewsfoto/HAAH Automotive Holdings)

The VANTAS automotive brand was announced in February by the California-based HAAH, which is working under a technical cooperation agreement with Chery. VANTAS has committed that all vehicles sold in North America will be assembled in American plants bringing new jobs to workers in the United States.

The SST is only considering existing facilities for vehicle production. Utilizing an existing plant will help the company meet its aggressive goal to begin selling vehicles at the end of next year or the beginning of 2022. The first VANTAS vehicles to be assembled at the facility will be SUVs.

All questions, inquiries and proposals regarding the site selection process can be directed to: siteselectionteam@cbre.com.

About HAAH Automotive Holdings 
HAAH Automotive Holdings was formed by a group of leading auto industry executives and experts to create a new experience both for customers and its dealer partners. Designed to meet the needs of 21st century car buyers, the company is creating new methods, processes, and procedures to increase transparency, clarify pricing, and simplify purchase and vehicle service for the customer. The company is based in Irvine, Calif.

Logo for the new automotive brand VANTAS in the United States and Canada (PRNewsfoto/HAAH Automotive Holdings)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vantas-engages-cbre-to-assist-in-automotive-plant-site-search-301062585.html

SOURCE HAAH Automotive Holdings

Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV

Anleger vorsichtig: SMI auf Vortagesniveau -- DAX fester -- Dow stärker -- Börsen in Asien schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt kann seine Verluste im Handelsverlauf weitgehend wettmachen und zeigt sich nun kaum verändert zum vortagesschluss. Der deutsche Leitindex legt am Mittwoch sogar zu. Auch die Wall Street präsentiert sich deutlich höher. Die asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

