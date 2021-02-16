SMI 10’927 -0.1%  SPI 13’636 -0.1%  Dow 31’458 0.1%  DAX 14’097 -0.1%  Euro 1.0799 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’731 -0.1%  Gold 1’808 -0.6%  Bitcoin 43’914 2.9%  Dollar 0.8889 -0.1%  Öl 63.0 -0.5% 

Die drei Dimensionen eines Trends Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
16.02.2021 13:58:00

Vantage Hospice Encourages Advance Care Planning as Standard Practice

HOUSTON, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While 60% of businesses closed their doors permanently due to financial strain amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, business for one Houston-based company increased substantially.

Patient-intake rose throughout 2020 for Vantage Hospice.  Sadly, so did the number of patients who died at hospitals, without hospice care, or the support of loved ones. Vantage Hospice Administrator, Nicole Knight, FNP believes that this is mostly due to society's unwillingness to talk about dying.

Advance care plans provide direction to physicians and loved ones in the midst of a medical crisis. Not only do they ensure patients receive the care they want and deserve at the end of life, but they also take the pressure off of loved ones, who may otherwise have to make medical decisions for them.  According to Knight, "So many patients could have had the opportunity to die comfortably at home instead of alone in the hospital if advance care plans were a standard practice."

Since the onset of the pandemic, hospices across the nation have seen an increase in short-stay patients, as well as an increase in the severity of patients admitted.  While hospice exists to provide physical and emotional comfort to patients and their families as death nears, it is nearly impossible to take advantage of all its benefits during a short stay.  In fact, expert consensus holds that patients should receive at least 3 months of hospice care for optimal satisfaction.

Vantage Hospice recognizes dying as part of the normal process of living and focuses on maintaining the quality of remaining life. It affirms life and neither hastens nor postpones death through a multidisciplinary team approach.  The team cares for patients both inside and outside of hospital settings.

Contact Vantage Hospice for more information on services and programs. 

About Vantage Hospice
Vantage Hospice is dedicated to providing individualized hospice care with services specially tailored to the physical, social, and psychological needs of patients with life limiting illness, and their families, by delivering high quality, compassionate care.  Its services extend throughout the Houston area.  The organization strives to create a culture based on principles of dignity, respect and compassion.

Media Contact
Gabriela Samayoa
Director of Business Development
Office: 832.794.6633
www.VantageHospice.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vantage-hospice-encourages-advance-care-planning-as-standard-practice-301227982.html

SOURCE Vantage Hospice, LLC

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 615.00
0.99 %
UBS Group 14.03
0.54 %
ABB 26.45
0.49 %
CS Group 12.75
0.47 %
SGS 2’768.00
0.25 %
Geberit 559.20
-0.43 %
Swiss Life Hldg 439.80
-0.48 %
Swiss Re 84.52
-0.52 %
Nestle 100.28
-0.58 %
Swisscom 465.50
-0.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Twitter Inc
09:23
Vontobel: derimail - Tracker auf den Vontobel Electric Vehicle Basket - jetzt zeichnen
08:40
SMI nimmt Jahreshoch ins Visier
07:45
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Was ist ein Basiswert? | BX Swiss TV
07:02
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Direkt an oberer Trendkanalbegrenzung / Geberit – 50er-EMA hat gehalten
12.02.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds

12.02.21
Schroders: Wie steht es um Bidens Klima- und Sozialagenda?
11.02.21
Schroders: Welche Bedeutung hat Infrastruktur bei einer nachhaltigen Erholung?
10.02.21
Schroders: Wie Data Science nachhaltige Anleger unterstützt
mehr

Dominique Böhler, Head of Public Distribution Switzerland der Société Générale erklärt heute im BX Swiss Struki ABC den Grundbegriff «Basiswert». Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss erläutert er den Anlegern, was genau ein Basiswert bei Strukturierten Produkten ist und welche Werte dafür zur Auswahl stehen. Weiter gibt Dominique Böhler einen Einblick in die Besonderheiten und welche Vorteile den Anlegern durch den Handel mit Strukturierten Produkten entstehen.

BX Swiss Struki ABC: Was ist ein Basiswert? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Plant Tesla eine milliardenschwere Absicherung? Kriegskasse könnte Wachstumsaussichten langfristig sichern
UBS-Aktie in Grün: UBS ernennt Robert Karofsky zum alleinigen Präsidenten der Investment Bank
Analyst: GameStop war ein "idiotischer Short" - zweifelt Fähigkeiten der Hedgefonds an
Vivendi-Aktie +20%: Vivendi will Universal Music bis Ende 2021 an die Börse bringen
AstraZeneca-Aktie schwächer: WHO gibt COVID-19-Impfstoff Notfallzulassung
SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX im Plus -- US-Handel ruht -- Nikkei klettert letztlich kräftig - China im Feiertag
Bitcoin knackt Marke von 50'000 Dollar
Basilea-Aktie steigt: Basilea verkauft chinesisches F&E-Tochterunternehmen an US-Konzern PHT
Novartis will weiter nur ergänzend zukaufen - Aktie fester
SMI leicht im Minus -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI leicht im Minus -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Dienstag etwas tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex pendelt um die Nulllinie. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten am Dienstag Gewinne verbuchen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit