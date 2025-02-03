Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Vantage Drilling International Aktie
Kaufen / Verkaufen

03.02.2025 15:02:23

Vantage Drilling International Ltd. – Settlement of management incentive awards

Vantage Drilling International
25.50 USD -2.86%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Dubai, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International Ltd. (the "Company") has today approved the settlement of certain restricted stock units ("RSUs") pursuant to the Company's Management Incentive Plan, including RSUs held by certain persons discharging managerial responsible/primary insiders ("PDMRs") as further set out in the attached forms of notification.  

This information is disclosed in accordance with article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About the Company
Vantage Drilling International Ltd., a Bermuda exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor. Vantage Drilling’s primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and Natural Gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage Drilling also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of drilling units owned by others. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company’s website, www.vantagedrilling.com  

Attachment


