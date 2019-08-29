Vanilla® Gift Prepaid Mastercard® Teams Up with Wilko for a Promotion in Celebration of Vanilla Gift's 10-Year UK Anniversary

Hundreds of gift cards to be given away in partnered promotion

LONDON, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanilla Gift, the open-loop gift card perfect for any occasion, offered exclusively by InComm, today announced that it has partnered with Wilko, the retail chain at the heart of the UK's High Street, to celebrate its tenth anniversary in the country.

The partner brands, along with card issuer/program manager PrePay Solutions, are running an exclusive promotion with Wilko from 16th August to 20th September. Consumers who purchase a Vanilla Gift Prepaid Mastercard card at a Wilko store during this timeframe will be eligible to enter a prize drawing at the promotion's website. Giveaways include Wilko gift cards, Vanilla Gift Prepaid Mastercard cards and select prizes from Mastercard Priceless Cities, a program available exclusively to Mastercard cardholders that provides access to unforgettable experiences in cities across the globe.

Having pioneered the market in 2009, Vanilla Gift Prepaid Mastercard cards have grown in popularity and are currently available in the UK's largest supermarkets, service stations and home goods retailers, such as Wilko. These cards can be redeemed anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

"Over the last decade, UK consumers have embraced the convenience and power of choice brought by Vanilla Gift Prepaid Mastercard, and this promotion shows our appreciation for that," said Simon Osgood, Senior Vice President, EMEA and Russia at InComm. "We're excited to keep helping consumers give the perfect gift for decades to come."

About Vanilla

The Vanilla® suite of prepaid products and services, including open-loop gift cards, can be found at retailers around the globe. Offering:

Vanilla Gift, an open-loop gift card that is perfect for any occasion, from gifting loved ones to showing appreciation to clients, employees and business partners with the gift of choice.

OneVanilla®, the non-reloadable gift card is the perfect prepaid card for everyday spending, such as online shopping, dining out and more.

Vanilla® Go, experiential gift cards that are available in three gifting categories: shopping, dining and gaming, providing the gift-giver an opportunity to select a personalized gift that reflects what the recipient will most appreciate.

About InComm

By building more value into every transaction through innovative payment technologies, InComm creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences. InComm's unique products and services – which range from gift card malls to enhanced payment platforms – connect companies across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives and financial services to an ever-expanding consumer base. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 386 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at www.InComm.com.

