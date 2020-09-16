16.09.2020 16:51:00

Vanguard Investments Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Kathy Bock, Principal and Head, Americas, Vanguard Investments Canada, is joined by her team along with Keith Wu, Interim Head of Exchange Traded Funds at TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of Vanguard Retirement Income ETF Portfolio (VRIF) and to open the market.

Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. is a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of The Vanguard Group, Inc. and manages over $25 billion in assets. For more information visit: https://www.vanguardcanada.ca/individual/indv/en/product.html 

