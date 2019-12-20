|
20.12.2019 21:26:00
Vanguard Announces Estimated Cash Distributions for the Vanguard ETFs
(VAB, VSB, VSC, VLB, VSG, VCB, VGV, VRE, VDY, VCE, VCN, VFV, VSP, VUN, VUS, VGG, VGH, VE, VDU, VEF, VIU,
VI, VEE, VA, VXC, VEH, VAH, VLQ, VVO, VMO, VVL, VBU, VBG, VCNS, VBAL, VGRO, VCIP, VEQT AND VIDY)
TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced the estimated final December 2019 cash distributions for certain Vanguard ETFs, listed below, that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).
Unitholders of record on December 31, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable on January 8, 2020. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 15, 2019 and could change if the Vanguard ETFs experience subscriptions or redemptions prior to the ex-dividend date.
Details of the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:
Vanguard ETF®
TSX
Distribution
CUSIP
ISIN
Payment
Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF
VCE
0.260717
92203U105
CA92203U1057
Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF
VCN
0.248882
92205P104
CA92205P1045
Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield
VDY
0.126645
92203Q104
CA92203Q1046
Monthly
Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index
VRE
0.748945
92203B107
CA92203B1076
Monthly
Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF
VUN
0.229480
92206D100
CA92206D1006
Quarterly
Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-
VUS
0.238136
92206B104
CA92206B1040
Quarterly
Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF
VFV
0.274803
92205Y105
CA92205Y1051
Quarterly
Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-hedged)
VSP
0.201102
92206A106
CA92206A1066
Quarterly
Vanguard U.S. Dividend Appreciation Index ETF
VGG
0.172068
92206F105
CA92206F1053
Quarterly
Vanguard U.S. Dividend Appreciation Index ETF
VGH
0.130966
92206E108
CA92206E1088
Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex North
VIU
0.142363
92204G105
CA92204G1054
Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex North America
VI
0.143985
92206P103
CA92206P1036
Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index
VDU
0.280112
92206W108
CA92206W1086
Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index
VEF
0.330780
92207G102
CA92207G1028
Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Developed ex North America
VIDY
0.162954
92202A100
CA92202A1003
Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index
VE
0.137072
92206M100
CA92206M1005
Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index
VEH
0.144962
92206Y104
CA92206Y1043
Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacific All Cap
VA
0.301369
92206N108
CA92206N1087
Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacific All Cap
VAH
0.275077
92204C104
CA92204C1041
Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap Index
VEE
0.350789
92205X107
CA92205X1078
Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index
VXC
0.198416
92206Q101
CA92206Q1019
Quarterly
Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
VAB
0.043688
92203E101
CA92203E1016
Monthly
Vanguard Canadian Government Bond Index
VGV
0.035869
92210N102
CA92210N1024
Monthly
Vanguard Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
VCB
0.039406
92210P107
CA92210P1071
Monthly
Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF
VSB
0.034619
92203G106
CA92203G1063
Monthly
Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Government
Bond Index ETF
VSG
0.027011
92207Y103
CA92207Y1034
Monthly
Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond
Index ETF
VSC
0.040989
92203N101
CA92203N1015
Monthly
Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF
VLB
0.054700
92211H104
CA92211H1047
Monthly
Vanguard U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-
VBU
0.042227
92206G103
CA92206G1037
Monthly
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Aggregate Bond Index
VBG
0.537738
92206H101
CA92206H1010
Monthly
Vanguard Balanced ETF Portfolio
VBAL
0.180608
92207E107
CA92207E1079
Quarterly
Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio
VCNS
0.199953
92207C101
CA92207C1014
Quarterly
Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio
VGRO
0.161695
92207X105
CA92207X1050
Quarterly
Vanguard Conservative Income ETF Portfolio
VCIP
0.206183
92208H109
CA92208H1091
Quarterly
Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio
VEQT
0.404442
92201C107
CA92201C1077
Annually
Vanguard Global Liquidity Factor ETF
VLQ
0.894819
922032107
CA9220321074
Annually
Vanguard Global Minimum Volatility ETF
VVO
0.744007
92207Q100
CA92207Q1000
Annually
Vanguard Global Momentum Factor ETF
VMO
0.601432
92207T104
CA92207T1049
Annually
Vanguard Global Value Factor ETF
VVL
0.882691
92207U101
CA92207U1012
Annually
To learn more about the TSX-listed Vanguard ETFs, please visit www.vanguardcanada.ca
About Vanguard
Canadians own CAD $41 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs, Canadian institutional products and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. manages CAD $24 billion in assets (as of November 30, 2019) with 39 Canadian ETFs, four mutual funds, 12 target retirement funds and eight pooled funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $5.9 trillion (CAD $7.8 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $1.1 trillion (CAD $1.4 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of October 31, 2019). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia and Asia. The firm offers 423 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 30 million investors worldwide.
Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguardcanada.ca.
Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers.
London Stock Exchange Group companies include FTSE International Limited ("FTSE"), Frank Russell Company ("Russell"), MTS Next Limited ("MTS"), and FTSE TMX Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. ("FTSE TMX"). All rights reserved. "FTSE®", "Russell®", "MTS®", "FTSE TMX®" and "FTSE Russell" and other service marks and trademarks related to the FTSE or Russell indexes are trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group companies and are used by FTSE, MTS, FTSE TMX and Russell under licence. All information is provided for information purposes only. No responsibility or liability can be accepted by the London Stock Exchange Group companies nor its licensors for any errors or for any loss from use of this publication. Neither the London Stock Exchange Group companies nor any of its licensors make any claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the results to be obtained from the use of the FTSE Indexes or the fitness or suitability of the Indexes for any particular purpose to which they might be put.
The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI"), and has been licensed for use by The Vanguard Group, Inc. (Vanguard). Standard & Poor's®, S&P® and S&P 500® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by Vanguard. Vanguard ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P 500 Index.
SOURCE Vanguard Investments Canada Inc.
