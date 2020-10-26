SMI 9’986 -0.4%  SPI 12’436 -0.6%  Dow 27’685 -2.3%  DAX 12’177 -3.7%  Euro 1.0719 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’105 -2.9%  Gold 1’902 0.3%  Dollar 0.9077 0.3%  Öl 40.5 -2.6% 
26.10.2020 22:05:00

Vanguard Announces Cash Distributions for the Vanguard ETFs (VBU, VBG and VGAB)

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced the final October 2020 cash distributions for certain Vanguard ETFs, listed below, that trade on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Unitholders of record on November 3, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable on November 10, 2020. Details of the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows: 

Vanguard ETF®

TSX
Ticker
Symbol

Distribution
per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Vanguard U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-
hedged)

VBU

0.035812

92206G103

CA92206G1037

Monthly

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Aggregate Bond Index
ETF (CAD-hedged)

VBG

0.014784

92206H101

CA92206H1010

Monthly

Vanguard Global Aggregate Bond Index ETF
(CAD-hedged)

VGAB

0.023329

92211F108

CA92211F1080

 

Monthly

To learn more about the TSX-listed Vanguard ETFs, please visit www.vanguardcanada.ca.

About Vanguard

Canadians own CAD $43 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs, Canadian institutional products and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. manages CAD $28 billion in assets (as of September 30, 2020) with 37 Canadian ETFs and four mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $6.4 trillion (CAD $8.9 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $1.4 trillion (CAD $1.9 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of September 30, 2020). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia and Asia. The firm offers 422 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 30 million investors worldwide.

Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguardcanada.ca.

Important information

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers.

SOURCE Vanguard Investments Canada Inc.

