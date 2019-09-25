25.09.2019 21:36:00

Vanguard Announces Cash Distributions for the Vanguard ETFs (VBU and VBG)

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced the final September 2019 cash distributions for certain Vanguard ETFs, listed below, that trade on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).  Unitholders of record on October 2, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable on October 9, 2019.  Details of the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Vanguard ETF®

TSX

Ticker

Symbol

Distribution

per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment

Frequency

Vanguard U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-

hedged)

VBU

0.041025

92206G103

CA92206G1037

Monthly

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Aggregate Bond Index

ETF (CAD-hedged)

VBG

0.014827

92206H101

CA92206H1010

Monthly

 

To learn more about the TSX-listed Vanguard ETFs, please visit www.vanguardcanada.ca

About Vanguard

Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. is a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of The Vanguard Group, Inc. and manages CAD $22 billion in assets (as of August 31, 2019) with 39 Canadian ETFs and four mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD 5.6 trillion (CAD $7.5 trillion) in global assets, including over USD 1.1 trillion (CAD $1.4 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of August 31, 2019). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia and Asia. The firm offers 417 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 20 million investors worldwide.

Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguardcanada.ca.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers.

SOURCE Vanguard Investments Canada Inc.

