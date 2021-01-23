SMI 10’932 0.2%  SPI 13’564 0.1%  Dow 30’997 -0.6%  DAX 13’874 -0.2%  Euro 1.0775 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’602 -0.4%  Gold 1’856 -0.7%  Bitcoin 29’130 6.9%  Dollar 0.8851 0.0%  Öl 55.2 -1.7% 

23.01.2021 00:59:00

Vanguard Announces Cash Distributions for the Vanguard ETFs

(VRE, VDY, VAB, VSB, VSC, VLB, VCB, VGV and VRIF)

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Investments Canada Inc. today announced the final January 2021 cash distributions for Vanguard certain Vanguard ETFs, listed below, that trade on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Unitholders of record on February 1, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on February 8, 2021. Details of the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows: 

Vanguard ETF®

TSX Ticker Symbol

Distribution per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment Frequency

Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF

VRE

 

0.087805

92203B107

CA92203B1076

Monthly

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF

VDY

 

0.105451

92203Q104

CA92203Q1046

Monthly

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF

VAB

 

0.067392

92203E101

CA92203E1016

Monthly

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF

VSB

 

0.051540

92203G106

CA92203G1063

Monthly

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF

VSC

0.064786

92203N101

CA92203N1015

Monthly

Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF

VLB

0.082776

92211H104

CA92211H1047

Monthly

Vanguard Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

VCB

0.070962

92210P107

CA92210P1071

Monthly

Vanguard Canadian Government Bond Index ETF

VGV

0.063992

92210N102

CA92210N1024

Monthly

Vanguard Retirement Income ETF Portfolio

VRIF

0.087204

92211X109

CA92211X1096

Monthly

To learn more about the TSX-listed Vanguard ETFs, please visit www.vanguardcanada.ca

About Vanguard
Canadians own CAD $51 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs, Canadian institutional products and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. manages CAD $32 billion in assets (as of December 31, 2020) with 37 Canadian ETFs and four mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $6.9 trillion (CAD $8.8 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $1.5 trillion (CAD $2 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of November 30, 2020). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia and Asia. The firm offers 421 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 30 million investors worldwide.

Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguardcanada.ca.

Important information

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers.

London Stock Exchange Group companies include FTSE International Limited ("FTSE"), Frank Russell Company ("Russell"), MTS Next Limited ("MTS"), and FTSE TMX Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. ("FTSE TMX"). All rights reserved. "FTSE®", "Russell®", "MTS®", "FTSE TMX®" and "FTSE Russell" and other service marks and trademarks related to the FTSE or Russell indexes are trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group companies and are used by FTSE, MTS, FTSE TMX and Russell under licence. All information is provided for information purposes only. No responsibility or liability can be accepted by the London Stock Exchange Group companies nor its licensors for any errors or for any loss from use of this publication. Neither the London Stock Exchange Group companies nor any of its licensors make any claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the results to be obtained from the use of the FTSE Indexes or the fitness or suitability of the Indexes for any particular purpose to which they might be put.

SOURCE Vanguard Investments Canada Inc.

