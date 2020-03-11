+++ Setzen Sie auf eine weitere Erholung an den Aktienmärkten - mit Hebel und niedrigen Spreads! +++ -w-
Vanderbilt Vaccine Center Acquires Octet HTX System to Speed Antibody Screening

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ForteBio, the Biologics Business Unit of Molecular Devices, today announced that to aid in the discovery of human therapeutic antibodies to viral infections like dengue fever and eastern equine encephalitis, the Vanderbilt Vaccine Center recently became one of the first academic institutes in North America to adopt ForteBio's Octet HTX system.  A centerpiece in the Biopharm industry, the Octet HTX system provides the capacity to screen large panels of antibodies in parallel, with an easy-to-use interface enabling from early career to advanced scientists in academia to quickly learn, develop assays for, and generate data.

When choosing lead candidates, the Vanderbilt Vaccine Center needs to make strategic decisions based on their characterization of many antibodies.  The speed and flexibility of the Octet HTX system allows them to collect more insight for more informed decision making.

"The time to generate data is extremely fast.  Within a week of being installed, the lab had already generated two large data sets," said Robert Carnahan, Ph.D., Associate Professor at Vanderbilt.

About Molecular Devices

Molecular Devices is one of the world's leading providers of high-performance bioanalytical measurement systems, software and consumables for life science research, pharmaceutical and biotherapeutic development. Included within a broad product portfolio are platforms for high throughput screening, genomic and cellular analysis, colony selection and microplate detection. These leading-edge products enable scientists to improve productivity and effectiveness, ultimately accelerating research and the discovery of new therapeutics. Molecular Devices is committed to the continual development of innovative solutions for life science applications. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California with offices around the globe.

ForteBio is a business unit of Molecular Devices, offering products that span multiple technology vectors including analytical instrumentation and software, clone picking and imaging, and automation and customization of engineering solutions. Our customers perform crucial work in life sciences research across academic, government and industrial settings, including pharmaceutical research, development and manufacturing.

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB