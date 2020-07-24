+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
24.07.2020 04:00:00

Vandals Taking Advantage of Events Distracting Law Enforcement Highlights Need for Private Security, says Spear Security

DENVER, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A June 7 article on The Mercury News reports on several bouts of vandalism that occurred following otherwise peaceful protests in San Francisco, California. According to the article, none of the shops appear to have been specifically targeted, rather they fell victim to vandals and thieves looking to take advantage of the protests while law enforcement was distracted. To add fuel to the fire, the article reports that many of these businesses have been struggling due to the ongoing public health crisis. Denver-based Spear Security Inc. says that vandals and other petty criminals almost always strike when conditions limit their chances of being caught, such as during off-hours or during large-scale events when law enforcement is thrown off balance.

Spear Security says that having general security teams onsite during times of vulnerability – or better yet, at all times, day and night – can dramatically reduce the risk of being targeted by petty criminals and others. The firm says that security acts primarily as a deterrent against troublemakers, who rarely seek confrontation with any kind of authority. Quality security teams, the firm says, establish themselves in a highly visible manner without compromising the daily operations of a client's company, getting in the way of customers, disrupting tenants in a residential complex, and so on. Elaborating, Spear Security says that while deterrence is always a good idea, it's rather pointless if the company or residence is unable to go about their normal business because of a hamfisted security approach. In other words, balance in visibility and function is key.

The firm also notes that, unfortunately, some individuals may not always respond to reason. While de-escalation is always the go-to for quality security services, sometimes further action is required. Spear Security adds that the best security teams know how to handle heightened situations without losing control or unnecessarily risking the wellbeing of anyone involved – including the perpetrators.

Spear Security says that only through selecting well-qualified candidates for recruitment coupled with additional training can quality security services be recognized. The firm says that situations, where anything beyond a simple yet stern warning is required, are rare. Spear Security notes that many disturbances are often caused by rowdy or disgruntled employees, tenants, or eventgoers; however, the firm stresses that it makes sure that its security teams are always prepared for all types of eventualities.

Interested readers can learn more about Spear Security in Denver by visiting their website at https://www.spearsecuritydenver.com/ or by calling (303) 298-8373.

 

SOURCE Spear Security Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 205.50
2.29 %
Nestle 111.28
1.68 %
SGS 2’470.00
1.11 %
ABB 24.18
0.75 %
Alcon 57.16
0.70 %
Swiss Life Hldg 351.30
-1.57 %
CS Group 9.88
-2.02 %
UBS Group 11.23
-2.60 %
Roche Hldg G 328.10
-3.13 %
Swiss Re 74.22
-3.61 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

23.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PayPal Holdings Inc, Citigroup Inc, Amazon.com Inc
23.07.20
Berichtssaison – Licht und Schatten| BX Swiss TV
23.07.20
Vontobel: derimail - 20% p.a. auf Alibaba, Beyond Meat, Starbucks in CHF mit 50% Barriere
23.07.20
SMI verliert an Schwung
23.07.20
Weekly-Hits: Cyber Security – Den Hackern auf der Spur / Luxusindustrie – Die Krise schlägt durch
22.07.20
Economic Spotlight: New Zealand and Australia’s Currencies
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.07.20
Schroders: How to build a stronger investor culture across Europe
22.07.20
Schroders: The uncomfortable truth about climate change and investment returns
21.07.20
Schroders: Wird Covid-19 die Inflation zurückbringen?
mehr
Berichtssaison – Licht und Schatten| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Genussscheine verlieren: Roche bekommt Coronakrise im Halbjahr zu spüren
Tesla macht Gewinne: Tesla-Aktie rutscht nach deutlichem Plus tief ins Minus
Deutliche Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI beendet Handel leichter -- DAX schliesst kaum verändert -- Börsen in Asien letztlich uneinheitlich
Meyer Burger-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Kapitalerhöhung ist unter Dach und Fach
ARYZTA-Aktie wechselt das Vorzeichen: Aktionär Veraison erhöht den Druck
Daimler-Aktie mit kräftigem Plus: Milliardenverlust im zweiten Quartal
Hedgefonds-Manager traut Goldpreis Anstieg bis auf 5'000 US-Dollar zu
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO auf grünem Terrain
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger tritt auf der Stelle
Novartis mit positiven Daten aus Phase-III-Studie mit Jakavi - Novartis-Aktie etwas leichter

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Deutliche Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI beendet Handel leichter -- DAX schliesst kaum verändert -- Börsen in Asien letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt notierte am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain, während der deutsche Leitindex leicht unter die Nulllinie fiel. Die Börsen in Fernost schlugen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein. An den US-Börsen ging es am Donnerstag kräftig abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB