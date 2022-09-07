Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'805 -0.3%  SPI 13'870 -0.3%  Dow 31'581 1.4%  DAX 12'916 0.4%  Euro 0.9776 0.3%  EStoxx50 3'502 0.1%  Gold 1'718 1.0%  Bitcoin 18'907 1.9%  Dollar 0.9767 -0.7%  Öl 87.8 -5.4% 
0 CHF Kommission

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Aktie [Valor: 2399799 / ISIN: US9216591084]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.09.2022 00:38:00

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES NOTICE OF OPPORTUNITY FOR AN FDA HEARING ON THE sNDA FOR HETLIOZ® IN JET LAG DISORDER

Vanda Pharmaceuticals
16.39 CHF 23.36%
Kaufen Verkaufen

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced the notice of opportunity for an FDA hearing on Vanda's Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon) to treat jet lag disorder.

On August 19, 2019, Vanda reported that it had received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for Vanda's sNDA for HETLIOZ® for the treatment of jet lag disorder. On July 1, 2022, Vanda submitted a request for an opportunity for a hearing under section 505(d) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (21 U.S.C. 355(d)) on the question of whether the sNDA is approvable. On August 26, 2022, Vanda received a notice of opportunity for hearing from the FDA. The FDA has indicated that it will publish the notice in a forthcoming issue of the Federal Register, but has not indicated when. Vanda is making the notice available to the public here.

Vanda has provided the FDA with four clinical studies that Vanda believes are adequate and well controlled and provide substantial evidence of efficacy for HETLIOZ® in the treatment of jet lag disorder. Vanda does not agree with the FDA's characterization of these studies and the conclusions reached by the FDA with respect to the sufficiency of its evidence to meet the standard of substantial evidence of efficacy. Vanda welcomes further administrative proceedings and remains committed to obtaining FDA marketing approval for HETLIOZ® for the treatment of jet lag disorder in order to address this significant unmet medical need.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on Twitter @vandapharma.

About HETLIOZ®

For full U.S. Prescribing Information for HETLIOZ®, including indication and Important Safety Information, visit www.hetlioz.com.

Corporate Contact:

Kevin Moran
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer 
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
pr@vandapharma.com

Elizabeth Van Every
Head of Corporate Affairs
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
pr@vandapharma.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vanda-pharmaceuticals-announces-notice-of-opportunity-for-an-fda-hearing-on-the-snda-for-hetlioz-in-jet-lag-disorder-301619811.html

SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Analysen zu Vanda Pharmaceuticals IncShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

07.09.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 19.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS BRCs
07.09.22 BYD – Warren Buffett zieht sich zurück
07.09.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. 11.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Continental AG
07.09.22 SMI-Anleger bleiben zurückhaltend
07.09.22 Marktüberblick: SGL Carbon erhöht Prognose
07.09.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today? US dollar surged📈 Apple"s stock🍎 Central bankers🏦
06.09.22 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
05.09.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Zur Rose
02.09.22 DAX Ausblick: NFPs und EZB im Blickpunkt
01.09.22 Höhepunkt der Inflation bereits erreicht? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'300.97 16.73 USSMMU
Short 11'521.92 12.40 USSMNU
Short 11'876.85 8.81 SSSMVU
SMI-Kurs: 10'805.16 07.09.2022 17:30:05
Long 10'370.22 19.44 JSSMVU
Long 10'082.71 12.85 DSSMQU
Long 9'587.69 8.11 VSSMDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Vor EZB-Entscheid: Wall Street zum Handelsende höher -- SMI geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Rot
Darum ist eine deutliche Leitzinsanhebung der EZB auch für den Schweizer Franken relevant
Holcim-Aktie im Plus: Holcim hat Verkauf seines Geschäfts in Brasilien abgeschlossen
Grösste Position ausgebaut: So investierte der Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust im 2. Quartal 2022
Richemont-Aktie stärker: Besitzerfamilie gewinnt gegen aktivistischen Investor
SMI-Wert Geberit-Aktie steigt: CEO sieht Geberit für Krise gewappnet
Wall Street-Empfehlungen: Mit diesen Titeln trotzen Anleger dem stürmischen Markt
Darum zieht der Frankenkurs deutlich an - Britisches Pfund auf Tiefststand seit 1985
NIO-Aktie steigt an der NYSE: Tesla-Rivale NIO legt beim Umsatz zu - Verluste fallen aber höher aus
Siemens Energy-Aktie unter Druck: Siemens Energy platziert Anleihe um Gamesa-Übernahme zu finanzieren

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit