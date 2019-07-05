05.07.2019 18:28:00

Vancouver Island West K-12 support workers reach tentative agreement

GOLD RIVER, BC, July 5, 2019 /CNW/ - CUPE 2769, K-12 support workers at SD84 reached a tentative agreement on June 26 following four sessions of bargaining that began in April.

Logo: Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) (CNW Group/Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE))

Local President Darcy Curr was pleased with how bargaining went. "Our bargaining team was committed to what we wanted to achieve and negotiations went very smoothly," said Curr. "The employer worked with us, and that made getting to the goal line much easier."

Because SD84 covers a wide geographic area, ratification voting has begun and Curr expects the local to have completed their ratification process early in July. He is looking forward to completing the process and moving forward with the new collective agreement.

The tentative agreement also incorporates the provincial framework agreement approved by the K-12 Presidents Council in September. The current K-12 agreement expired on June 30, 2019. When ratified by CUPE locals and school district Boards of Trustees, the collective agreement will be in effect from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2022.

Further details of the tentative agreement will not be available until after ratification by all parties. Ratification is expected to be completed in early July.

CUPE 2769 members, who provide a wide variety of services that support students, include Education Assistants, Youth Care Workers, Indigenous Support Workers, Custodians, Trades, Clerical, Maintenance, IT, Administrative Support and Bus Drivers. They provide K-12 support service in Gold River, Tahsis, Kyuquot and Zeballos in SD84 (Vancouver Island West).

To find out more about CUPE members working in K-12, visit bcschools.cupe.ca. 

 

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:26
Benzin könnte wieder teurer werden
08:43
SMI schaltet vor US-Jobreport einen Gang zurück
06:15
Daily Markets: Silber – Für eine Trendwende noch zu wenig / Partners Group – Entscheidende Phase beginnt
04.07.19
Vontobel: Opportunitäten am Sekundärmarkt
03.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Twitter
02.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Annäherung von Trump und Xi treibt Kurse an
01.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin: Berg- und Talfahrt geht weiter - Kurs zeitweise über 12'000 Dollar
Novogratz: Nach der Kursexplosion wird sich der Bitcoin in dieser Spanne festsetzen
Bitcoin-Experte: Warum Bitcoin Cash, XRP, Dash, Iota & Co. dem Tode geweiht sind
ABB-Aktien erneut schwächer nach weiterem vorsichtigen Ausblick
Tesla-Aktie schiesst hoch: Tesla schafft Rekordauslieferungen im zweiten Quartal
Netflix streckt Fühler nach neuem Geschäftsbereich aus
SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- Feiertagsbedingt kein US-Handel
ams kooperiert mit SmartSens Technology im Bereich der Bildsensoren - Aktie profitiert
Logitech-Aktie im Zuge eines positiven Kommentars der UBS gesucht
Trump wirft China und Europa Währungsmanipulation vor

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX leichter -- Börsen in Fernost uneinheitlich
Die Veröffentlichung der US-Arbeitsmarktdaten hat die Märkte überrascht. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche übten sich die Anleger in Zurückhaltung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB