29.06.2020 14:58:00

Van Nuys Awning Co. Relocates to Newbury Park After 102 years in Van Nuys

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Van Nuys Awning Co., the preeminent Southern California awning and shade company for countless private homes and businesses will be moving to a new facility.

The veteran team of contractors will be moving to their new headquarters at 2580 Azurite Circle, Newbury Park, CA 91320. The Powell family, who built the 18,000 square-foot building and has owned it since 1974 on Sepulveda Blvd., decided to sell the building, requiring Van Nuys Awning to move further north.

"Van Nuys has been home to our company for 102 years," said owner Donnie Powell. "We will always be grateful to the city, and while our location may be changing, our high-quality products and customer-service will not."  All employees for the company have been retained and will be working at the new location. For further information go to:  https://www.vannuysawning.com/

About Van Nuys Awning Co.

Van Nuys Awning Co. has been making custom awnings for homes and companies in the Los Angeles area for more than a century. All of their designs are done in house with high-quality materials, including durable, fire-resistant awning fabrics. Dedicated to excellence and customer satisfaction, the Southern California company has been helping people for generations, with repeat customers to prove it.

Contact:
Gayle Powell
242590@email4pr.com
818-307-1232

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/van-nuys-awning-co-relocates-to-newbury-park-after-102-years-in-van-nuys-301084722.html

SOURCE Van Nuys Awning Co.

