Van Lanschot Kempen: update on share buy-back programme 7 June 2022 – 13 June 202

Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 14 June 2022

In the period from 7 June 2022 until 13 June 2022 Van Lanschot Kempen has repurchased 47,390 of its own shares (depositary receipts for Class A ordinary shares). The shares were repurchased at an average price of €23.75 per share for a total amount of €1,125,304.

These repurchases are part of the share buy-back programme for at most 600,000 of own shares, which was announced on 24 February 2022. The total number of shares repurchased to date is 461,835.

More information, including a detailed overview of the repurchase transactions under this programme, is available on www.vanlanschotkempen.com/sharebuyback.

