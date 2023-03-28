SMI 10'786 1.4%  SPI 14'118 1.3%  Dow 32'432 0.6%  DAX 15'128 1.1%  Euro 0.9905 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'165 0.8%  Gold 1'955 -0.1%  Bitcoin 24'797 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9157 0.0%  Öl 78.0 -0.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
NORMA-Aktie vorbörslich tiefer: NORMA Group traut sich keine Erholung der Profitabilität zu
Ergebnis der externen Axpo-Untersuchung: "Keine wesentlichen Mängel" gefunden
Nestlé-Aktie, Zurich-Aktie & Co.: Bei diesen Schweizer Aktien kam es im März zu Umstufungen
SKAN-Aktie: SKAN mit kräftigem Zuwachs bei Umsatz und EBITDA
Pierer Mobility-Aktie: Pierer Mobility bestätigt vorläufige Zahlen - Rekord beim Umsatz
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Van Lanschot Aktie [Valor: 821784 / ISIN: NL0000302636]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.03.2023 08:30:00

Van Lanschot Kempen: update on share buy-back programme 21 March 2023 – 27 March 2023

Van Lanschot
26.90 EUR 0.19%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 28 March 2023


In the period from 21 March 2023 until 27 March 2023 Van Lanschot Kempen has repurchased 38,073 of its own shares (depositary receipts for Class A ordinary shares). The shares were repurchased at an average price of €27.13 per share for a total amount of €1,032,828.                

These repurchases are part of the share buy-back programme for at most 350,000 of own shares, which was announced on 23 February 2023. The total number of shares repurchased to date is 237,470.

More information, including a detailed overview of the repurchase transactions under this programme, is available on www.vanlanschotkempen.com/sharebuyback.

Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen
Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager active in Private Banking, Investment Management and Investment Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. As a sustainable wealth manager with a long-term focus, Van Lanschot Kempen proactively seeks to prevent negative impact for all stakeholders and to create positive long-term financial and non-financial value. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737. To fully leverage the potential of the Van Lanschot Kempen organisation for its clients, it provides solutions that build on the knowledge and expertise across its entire group and on its open architecture platform. Van Lanschot Kempen is convinced that it is able to meet the needs of its clients in a sustainable way by offering them access to the full range of its products and services across all its businesses.

For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com

Disclaimer
This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or acquisition in any other way or subscription to any financial instrument and is not a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any action.

This press release is a translation of the Dutch language original and is provided as a courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch language version will prevail. No rights can be derived from any translation thereof.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Van Lanschot

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Hohe Inflation, nachgebende Konjunktur und Zinsanhebung – ein Überblick | BX Swiss TV

Hohe Inflation, nachgebende wirtschaftliche Entwicklung und weitere Zinsanhebungen – ein spannender Überblick mit Dr. Thomas Gitzel, Chefvolkswirt der VP Bank AG, im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, von der diesjährigen Invest am 17.03.2023.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Hohe Inflation, nachgebende Konjunktur und Zinsanhebung – ein Überblick | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

05:00 Hohe Inflation, nachgebende Konjunktur und Zinsanhebung – ein Überblick | BX Swiss TV
27.03.23 Ein starkes Duo für die Energiewende: Wind- und Solarenergie
27.03.23 UBS KeyInvest: Zurück auf Los
27.03.23 Marktüberblick: Banken erneut unter Druck
27.03.23 Bankenkrise bleibt im Fokus
27.03.23 Börse Aktuell – Banken-CDS und Kreditklemme sind die neue Schlagwörter
24.03.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM, Logitech
23.03.23 Julius Bär: 11.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf UBS Group AG
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'191.70 19.97 QVSSMU
Short 11'427.14 13.92 WSSM2U
Short 11'862.33 8.99 IQSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'786.22 27.03.2023 17:30:05
Long 10'343.31 19.26 5SSMWU
Long 10'136.81 13.83 5SSMPU
Long 9'710.65 8.99 5SSM2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Saudi National Bank: Auslöser und grösstes Opfer des Credit Suisse-Dramas - CEO der saudischen Grossbank tritt zurück
Credit Suisse-Aktie im Plus: CEO Körner verteidigt Übernahme durch UBS und appelliert an Mitarbeiter - Alt Bundesrat Blocher fordert Aufspaltung der UBS
Novartis-Aktie springt hoch: Gute Ergebnisse mit Kisqali in der Behandlung von Brustkrebspatienten
Schweizer Bankiervereinigung will einen digitalen Franken: Kommt bald der Swisscoin?
Goldpreis: Kräftige Kaufwelle an den Terminmärkten
Börsencrash durch Bankenkrise? Goldman Sachs-Experten warnen vor höherer Rezessionsgefahr
Sorgen über Bankenbranche lassen nach: US-Börsen schliessen unterschiedlich -- SMI schliesst mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- DAX zu Handelsende weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Ethereum-Gründer Vitalik Buterin trennt sich von hunderttausenden Altcoins
UBS-Chef in Schreiben an Mitarbeiter: "Wir haben die Credit Suisse nicht übernommen, nur um sie dann zu schliessen"
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten