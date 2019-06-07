<
07.06.2019 18:23:25

Van Lanschot Kempen completes share buy-back programme


Amsterdam/'s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 7 June 2019


Van Lanschot Kempen today announced that it has successfully completed its share buy-back programme. In the last period, between 4 June 2019 and 7 June 2019, Van Lanschot Kempen repurchased 24,650 of its own shares (depositary receipts for Class A ordinary shares) at an average price of €20.40 per share - a total amount of €502,756.

A total of 370,000 shares have been repurchased under the programme at an average price of €21.49 per share, representing a total amount of €7,952,087.

The programme was announced on 21 February 2019. The repurchased shares will be used to cover the depositary receipts to be allocated to employees under existing remuneration policies and share plans.

More information, including a detailed overview of all repurchase transactions under this programme, is available at www.vanlanschotkempen.com/sharebuyback.

Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen
Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Evi and Kempen brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth for its clients. Van Lanschot Kempen, listed at Euronext Amsterdam, is the Netherlands' oldest independent financial services company with a history dating back to 1737.

vanlanschotkempen.com


Disclaimer
This document does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or acquisition in any other way of or subscription to any financial instrument and is not an opinion or a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any action.

This document is a translation of the Dutch original and is provided as a courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch version will prevail.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Van Lanschot Kempen via Globenewswire
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen vor dem langen Wochenende Zuschläge. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich deutlich höher. Der Nikkei folgte am Freitag den guten US-Vorgaben.

