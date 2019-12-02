Van Don International Airport in Vietnam honoured as "World's Leading New Airport 2019"

MUSCAT, Oman, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Van Don International Airport in northeast Vietnam has been named "World's Leading New Airport 2019" at the 26th annual World Travel Awards (WTA), which were held in Muscat, Oman.

This is only the second year WTA has presented an award for this category, which assesses a new airport's performance based on the overall design, service quality and passengers' satisfaction, and how the complete passenger experience is complimented through the implementation of new technologies.

This year, Van Don International Airport, developed by Sun Group in Quang Ninh province, home of the UNESCO World Natural Heritage Halong Bay, fended off stiff competition to land the title as "World's Leading New Airport 2019".

Undoubtedly the aesthetic design of Van Don International Airport Terminal, inspired by the natural beauty of Ha Long Bay, has impressed travelers along with the airport's harmonious use of green spaces.

Since commencing operations on December 30, 2018, Van Don International Airport - the first ever privately owned airport in Vietnam - has focused on delivering world class customer experience with a high standard of service quality. The airport has also signed quality commitment agreements for various aviation services with airlines to further ensure an excellent quality of customer service.

The developer, Sun Group has also ensured that Van Don International Airport features the very latest in modern equipment, designed by the world's leading brands in airport design, all of which means passenger can enjoy a smooth and enjoyable airport experience.

"We are honored and grateful to be chosen as the 'World's Leading New Airport 2019'," said Pham Ngoc Sau, Director of Van Don International Airport. "This award is a strong motivation for us, and we will continue our efforts to deliver gold-standard service to all of the passengers arriving and departing every day."

In its first eleven months of operating, Van Don International Airport has received a total of 1,796 flights, including 117 international flights, and welcomed nearly 235,000 passengers, including 10,000 foreigners.

Currently the airport has four direct international routes from China and Korea, and two domestic routes from Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang City in Central Vietnam. More flights from China, Japan and Thailand will be added by the end of 2019, and domestic operations are also scheduled for expansion with flights from other provinces and cities to be added.

