ValvTechnologies Recognized as Fittest Company in Houston at 2019 Fit Company Challenge

HOUSTON, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Fit Company Challenge, presented by Fit Company Institute, is a bi-annual fitness competition designed to encourage employees to be active in the office and on the field. ValvTechnologies, Inc. the global leader in the design and manufacturing of zero-leakage valve solutions, took first place overall in the medium division at last year's fall event.

Challengers from companies in the Houston area exhibited their mental and physical stamina as they competed against each other in a three-course fitness event designed to test their strength, agility and endurance.

"ValvTechnologies' fit team trained over the course of three months, exercising together to complete a variety of obstacles that incorporated weightlifting, running and core strength," said Julie Bodine, ValvTechnologies' Director of Global Marketing. "Every year, we look forward to participating in the Fit Challenge. It's an opportunity to highlight ValvTechnologies' commitment to wellness and challenge ourselves to be the best."

To learn more about the Fit Company Challenge and view the wall of champions, visit: http://www.fitcompany.com.

About ValvTechnologies
Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, ValvTechnologies is the leading manufacturer of zero-leakage, high-performance isolation valve solutions providing an unsurpassed level of severe service isolation services and reliability to customers in the fossil power, nuclear generation, upstream oil and gas, downstream and chemical processing, mining and minerals, pulp and paper and other specialized industries.
Employing more than 400 people worldwide, ValvTechnologies has offices in Australia, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, India, Ireland, Japan, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Malaysia, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States.
In addition, ValvTechnologies partners with stocking distributors, independent representatives and authorized repair centers to service customers around the world.

To find out more about the products and services offered or to locate a representative, visit our website at http://www.valv.com. Connect with ValvTechnologies on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

