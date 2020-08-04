04.08.2020 20:10:00

ValvTechnologies Integrates Augmented Reality Tool to Provide First-Class Remote Service Support

HOUSTON, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ValvTechnologies, the leading manufacturer of zero-leakage, severe service isolation valve solutions, today introduced VirtualValv Support™, an on-demand augmented reality tool to provide remote installation, maintenance support service, anytime, anywhere.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have placed significant limitations on in-person interaction. To overcome this, ValvTechnologies has implemented an innovative software tool for live remote service assistance. VirtualValv Support™ connects a certified ValvTechnologies' service technician with on-site, field personnel to interact in real-time, communicating using hand gestures and augmented 3D scans.

VirtualValv Support™ was recently deployed for a planned maintenance outage at a powerplant in Malaysia. The outage was originally scheduled to be conducted by its service team based in Chennai India, however, as air travel had been restricted, ValvTechnologies had to adapt to meet its customer's needs. As a result, the VirtualValv Support™ system was sent to Malaysia and programmed with all the necessary procedures for full ERV overhaul and the service team in India oversaw the repairs remotely to ensure the work was done to standards. "Our service team was in sync with the plant's field personnel," said Indrajith Vijayakumar, Business Development Manager, Asia Pacific. "We provided real-time maintenance and support from equipment training to assembly, streamlining the process as if we were physically there".

"During these uncertain times in which social distancing and travel restrictions are being mandated across the globe, it's imperative that we find alternative means to support our customers to ensure the safety and efficiency of their operations," said Bill Morris, ValvTechnologies' International Service Manager. "By utilizing cutting-edge technology, ValvTechnologies and its customers can collaborate on troubleshooting valve maintenance or repairs to avoid costly downtime."

For more information, visit: http://www.valv.com/service/virtualvalv-support/
VirtualValv Support™ success story: http://info.valv.com/success-story-virtualvalv-support

 

SOURCE ValvTechnologies

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 11.00
0.96 %
Swisscom 493.70
0.22 %
CS Group 10.01
0.22 %
CieFinRichemont 56.78
0.18 %
The Swatch Grp 192.70
0.00 %
Swiss Re 71.76
-1.13 %
Sika 203.90
-1.35 %
Givaudan 3’780.00
-2.02 %
Lonza Grp 565.40
-2.92 %
SGS 2’384.00
-3.09 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:11
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:13
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Roche Holding AG, Landis+Gyr Group AG, Leonteq AG
10:59
Vontobel: Pfizer mit positivem Ausblick in Corona-Pandemie
08:48
SMI mit beeindruckender Reaktion
03.08.20
Was sind die Auswirkungen des EU Gipfels auf Europa? | BX Swiss TV
03.08.20
Euro Rallies Amid Europe"s Pandemic Response
31.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:59
Schroders: Wie gehen Unternehmen mit ihren Mitarbeitern in der Covid-19-Krise um?
03.08.20
Schroders: The true cost of ill-timed investment decisions
31.07.20
Schroders: Nachhaltigkeit: Sechs Bereiche, in denen sich die Unternehmenswelt verändern muss
mehr
Was sind die Auswirkungen des EU Gipfels auf Europa? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Optimistische Prognose: Erneuter Kursanstieg für Goldpreis erwartet
Relief Therapeutics meldet positive Ergebnisse mit RLF-100 - Aktie springt an
Meyer Burger-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Meyer Burger sichert sich Produktionsstandorte für Solarzellen in Ostdeutschland
Dämpfer für Euro-Stärke? Wieso der Dollar zu Franken und Euro zulegt
Roche-Aktie gesucht: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Krebs-Therapie Rozlytrek in zwei Indikationen
Krisen-Profiteur: So weit kann es für den Goldpreis laut Analysten noch gehen
Studie zeigt: Nicht erst mit Negativzinsen lohnt sich Sparen nicht mehr
Dow letztlich stärker -- SMI und DAX schliessen weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Moderate Gewinne an der Wall Street -- Gewinnmitnahmen: SMI schliesst mit Verlusten -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Alphabet nimmt 10 Milliarden Dollar mit Anleihen auf - Aktie dreht ins Minus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Moderate Gewinne an der Wall Street -- Gewinnmitnahmen: SMI schliesst mit Verlusten -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
An der Wall Street verläuft der Handel in grün. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten am Dienstag Verluste. Die Märkte in Fernost notierten am zweiten Handelstag der Woche im Plus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB