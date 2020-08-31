31.08.2020 22:30:00

Valvoline Releases its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, 'We're Service Driven'

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, has released its 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report. The foundational pillars of corporate social responsibility at Valvoline™ center on its three "V"s – Values, Vow, and Vision – with a strategic focus in three main areas: citizenship, sustainability, and diversity and inclusion.

(PRNewsfoto/Valvoline Inc.)

"This report is a testament, first and foremost, to the outstanding efforts of our 7,900 employees worldwide who are making our facilities and communities better places to work and live," CEO Sam Mitchell said. "Without their dedication and hard work, our achievements wouldn't have been possible."

The 2019 report theme, "We're Service Driven", reflects the elevated value that Valvoline delivers beyond premium branded automotive products to its wide range of stakeholders. Key highlights from 2019 include:

  • Achieving a Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC) injury rate 38% below industry average.
  • Reaching zero-landfill status at 63% of supply chain sites.
  • Recycling 6.1 million pounds of materials.
  • Once again being named one of the "Best Places to Work in Kentucky."
  • Reaching $71 million in diverse supplier spend since 2016.
  • Raising nearly $600,000 for charitable organizations in the United States.
  • Developing products to meet the needs of changing vehicle technology, including
  • environmentally friendly consumer alternatives such as hybrid and electric vehicles.
  • Providing first responders and healthcare workers the ability to keep their vehicles operating safely and efficiently during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Valvoline's CSR endeavors continue to be a top priority, and we prioritize our efforts on opportunities where we can make the most significant impact," said Gary Allen, Vice President, Environmental Health and Safety. "We remain committed to running a company that embraces corporate social responsibility as a core value, and our people continue to make that happen every day." 

View Valvoline's 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report at https://csr.valvoline.com.

About Valvoline™

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the company's heritage spans more than 150 years, during which time it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume. It operates and franchises approximately 1,400 quick-lube locations, and it is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand and the No. 3 chain by number of stores in Canada under the Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change brand. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including the Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Advanced Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline Premium Blue™ heavy-duty motor oil; Valvoline Multi-Vehicle Automatic Transmission Fluid; and Zerex™ antifreeze. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

™ Trademark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries
℠ Service mark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Michele Gaither Sparks
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
+1 (859) 230-8079
michele.sparks@valvoline.com 

Sean T. Cornett
Sr. Director, Investor Relations
+1 (859) 357-2798
scornett@valvoline.com 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valvoline-releases-its-corporate-social-responsibility-csr-report-were-service-driven-301121278.html

SOURCE Valvoline Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 560.40
1.37 %
Sika 216.60
1.12 %
Roche Hldg G 315.70
0.70 %
Givaudan 3’790.00
0.61 %
Novartis 78.04
-0.17 %
CS Group 9.93
-1.45 %
UBS Group 10.99
-1.52 %
SGS 2’338.00
-1.60 %
Zurich Insur Gr 334.00
-1.68 %
Swiss Life Hldg 364.80
-2.04 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:00
Stormy Weather for Ag, Energy Markets?
08:27
SMI vor freundlichem Wochenauftakt
06:08
Daily Markets: SMI – Bären erhöhen den Druck / Amazon – Rekordjagd trifft Kurszielbereich
28.08.20
Vontobel: Callable BRCs auf Indizes mit 55% Barriere
28.08.20
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV
27.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 97.00% Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikat auf S&P 500 Index(R)
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14:30
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
28.08.20
Schroders: Marktschock: Wie haben die Anleger auf die Auswirkungen von Covid-19 reagiert?
mehr
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 35: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Nestlé will Aimmune Therapeutics kaufen - Nestlé-Aktie leichter - Aimmune Therapeutics +170 Prozent
Zusammenarbeit mit CureVac: Tesla-Chef Elon Musk will nach Deutschland kommen - Anleger feiern Aktiensplit
Boeing nimmt acht 787-Flugzeuge für Reparaturen aus dem Betrieb - Boeing-Aktie leichter
"Perfekter Sturm": Wedbush erhöht Kursziel für Tesla-Aktie
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla mit Kursfeuerwerk
Fast eine halbe Million Kanadische Dollar ergaunert: Krypto-Betrüger rauben Bewohner einer kanadischen Stadt aus
Fall Nawalny beschäftigt deutsche Justiz
Apple wirft 'Fortnite'-Macher Epic Games aus Entwicklerprogramm - Apple-Aktie gewinnt nach Aktiensplit
August 2020: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX letztlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich im Minus
Der Dow Jones notiert am Montag leichter. Der heimische Markt bewegte sich abwärts. Der DAX fiel ebenfalls ins Minus. Für die Börsen in Fernost ging es zum Start der neuen Woche vor allem nach unten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB