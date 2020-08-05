05.08.2020 02:00:00

Value of junk cars and scrap metal rising in recent months, reports Junk Car Traders

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whenever we try to sell something, we want to get the best deal possible. This means we want the most money and fast and easy as we can. Now is the right time to sell your junk car for scrap metal. Due to country shut down, slowed manufacturing, and the global economic downturn, the global metal industry has seen a worldwide decrease in scrap metal. This decrease in supply, along with a global demand for metals, has increased the price of scrap metal in the last few months.

The estimated price of scrap metal is something that fluctuates daily. It can be affected by several factors including natural disasters, the strength of the American dollar, wars, and the condition of the global economy.

According to IOL News, the metals industry is facing major issues due to an increased demand for raw materials. In the last few months the input prices for these raw metals have increased, over all increasing the price. The metals industry is also facing a scrap metal shortage due to a world-wide manufacturing downturn. Some countries, such as South Africa, are going as far to enacting policies that would increase the availability of scrap metal for their national industries.

In January it was expected that the price of scrap metal was going to increase a little over 1.5% over 2020. While we have had an increase in the value of scrap metal, it has not followed forecasted trajectory. As recent as July 30th, iScrap App reported an increase in complete car scrap metal prices. At time of publishing complete car scrap metal is worth 95.00 dollars per ton.

Now is the time to sell your junk car for scrap metal. Junk cars are typically paid by the pound, it is a good idea to sell when the value of scrap metal is high, and the demand is high. Not only will you be making money, but you will also be helping the global metal economy.

 

