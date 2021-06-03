Value Creed Promotes Raja Kanthadai to COO

DALLAS, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Value Creed, the emerging global leader in CTRM enterprise managed services, cloud integration and 24/7 expertise on demand, has promoted Raja Kanthadai to Chief Operating Officer. Kanthadai joined Value Creed just 18 months ago as Vice President of the company's Run Smart™ Managed Services platform.

"Our continued success in growing Value Creed's operations and technical proficiency drove us to appoint Raja to continue to build deep relationships with our customers and maintain our stellar service levels," said Value Creed Principal and Founder Priyankar Datta. "Raja created our operations and customer satisfaction framework. It is only right that he guides its further development, executing and enablement of our customer-driven performance."

Since its founding in 2016, Value Creed has expanded its services to include critical support across a broad spectrum of enterprise software and hardware. While Value Creed remains small enough to deliver personal, customized CTRM services through its team's deep knowledge and implementation experience, the company has grown to the point where it needs Kanthadai's expertise to oversee the services and performance that exceed customer expectations as they increase their reliance on the company for implementation and support.

"Thanks to our consistently high service quality, customer value and on-demand availability, Value Creed's credibility in the marketplace has skyrocketed," Kanthadai said. "Having designed the operations and service-level matrix, my role as COO now is to ensure we deliver the quality our clients deserve through a comprehensive understanding of their needs built through transparent communication, thorough understanding of their mission and responsiveness within our organization and the suite of services we develop and deliver."

Kanthadai's promotion marks a significant inflection point in Value Creed's progression. During startup, the small organization took an "all hands-on deck" approach, with the company's employees assuming generalist responsibilities to identify and satisfy customer needs. As Datta refined the company's niche, developed its innovative service offerings and built its talent and knowledge base, he recognized the advantages of specialization.

In assuming the newly created role of COO, Kanthadai said he intends to build on Value Creed's central tenet of driving rather than reacting to innovations that breed success for the company's customers.

"Our focus is on our client's success, and we will continuously listen, learn and build additional capacities in our professional services expertise to form an extension of our clients' in-house IT team, in lockstep with their objectives," he said.

