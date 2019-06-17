Valtech Acquires MJD Interactive

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valtech, a global digital agency focused on business transformation, today announced the acquisition of leading experiential and digital innovation agency MJD Interactive.

MJD has over a decade of experience working with brands to create complex digital products and immersive experiences. They combine experience design and creativity with software engineering to uncover transformative opportunities for clients.

By acquiring MJD, Valtech strengthens its lead in Connected Experiences and Connected Spaces, a service area that is seeing growth across industries seeking to seamlessly engage with their customers across digital and physical experiences.

"Today's consumers expect uninterrupted and fully connected experiences when they interact with a brand. To be successful today you have to authentically connect with your customer's emotions while removing friction from their lives," says Jeremy Duimstra, CEO and Co-Founder at MJD Interactive. "Connected experiences open up the ability for brands to tell stories that resonate in a deeply moving way, while the technology platforms we build make their lives exponentially easier."

"We are seeing huge demand across a wide array of industries, from retailers, brands and automotive, to reinvent what will be the stores, the showrooms or even the connected cars of the future. Experiences need to be fully personalized and service driven with no frontiers between physical and digital," says Olivier Padiou, Group Chief Operating Officer at Valtech, "businesses need to reimagine the customer experiences they provide. It can no longer simply be about pricing, transactions and inventory; online has already proven it can handle those things better."

"We're excited to leverage our capabilities and experience in the international footprint Valtech gives us across 5 continents and 16 countries. We believe that together the depth of our global capabilities and experience will allow our mutual clients to reinvent and transform their customer experiences," says Michael Maginnis, President and Co-Founder at MJD Interactive.

"The wonderful team at MJD shares a strong sense of energy and purpose for their clients, for the environment and has a strong passion to create digital magic. They possess incredible talent and skill for all things related to the design of digital experiences which has attracted notable clients in both their local market and abroad. We are excited about the opportunity to join forces with such a talented group," says Marc Blumberg, Executive Director of North America at Valtech.

About MJD Interactive

MJD is leading digital innovation agency that combines business strategy, experience design and software engineering to help our clients compete in the rapidly changing experience economy. We help brands succeed by providing an agile, future-focused team that creates digital products and experiences that your customers will love. We create tremendous value for our clients and something more elusive – delighted customers.

MJD has over a decade of experience partnering and launching award winning work with brands including Disney, American Girl, Legoland, Intuit, Oakley, The Container Store, The Grammys, SAG-AFTRA, Universal Studios, Sempra Energy, Falken Tire, Levi Strauss & Co., and Legendary Pictures.

MJD recently received multiple awards for superior work in digital experience design. Find more information at http://www.mjdinteractive.com.

About Valtech

Valtech is a global business transformation agency delivering innovation with a purpose. We enable clients to anticipate tomorrow's trends and connect more directly with consumers across their digital and physical touch points while optimizing time-to-market and ROI.

We are a network of more than 3,000 innovators, design thinkers, marketers, creatives and developers spanning 5 continents with offices in 16 countries (USA, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Denmark, Brazil, China, India, Australia, Singapore, Argentina, Ukraine).

While our expertise is experience design, technology and marketing, our passion is in addressing transformational business challenges for our clients. Challenges where we re-imagine the customer journey and build new connected experiences. Challenges where we make data work in this new era and help our clients transform the way they operate.

Our services including strategy consulting, service design, technology services, and optimization of business-critical digital platforms for multichannel commerce and marketing.

"Valtech leads with commerce and tech with a strong co-innovation strategy..." according to the Forrester Wave™: Midsize Digital Experience Agencies, Q4 2018, "Valtech is a good fit for brands focused on commerce or complex branded experiences..."

SOURCE Valtech Inc.