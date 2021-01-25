Valsoft Corporation Acquires Navotar to Strengthen Car Rental Leadership

MONTREAL, Jan. 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specialized in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Navotar, a cloud-based car rental software provider, with solutions designed to automate fleet management.

Founded in Mississauga, Ontario by Sanker Shivanathan, Navotar has quickly emerged as a top car rental software vendor in the industry thanks to their cutting edge, cloud-based solutions serving vehicle rental businesses globally that includes cars, boats, RVs, scooters, and more. Going forward, the Navotar brand will continue under Valsoft where the team will actively explore new opportunities for further expansion across all vehicle rental segments.

The acquisition of Navotar is Valsoft's third complimentary investment to their car rental portfolio. In 2018, Valsoft acquired Bluebird Auto Rental Systems and Thermeon Worldwide Ltd, two established leaders in the car rental industry serving over 2000 loyal customers spanning 50 countries. Valsoft's car rental portfolio is operated by Aspire Software, which Sanker and the entire Navotar management team will join to continue providing Navotar customers with stellar service and innovative solutions.

"Navotar has gained great recognition in the car rental space for providing customer-centric solutions and world-class customer support," said Sanker Shivanathan, founder of Navotar. "Being part of the Valsoft car rental family will accelerate Navotar's market proposition to further benefit customers, partners, and employees. I'd like to thank Valsoft and Aspire Software for a smooth acquisition process and look forward to bringing Navotar to new heights."

"We are thrilled to welcome the Navotar team, clients and partners to the Aspire Software family. The team and culture are well aligned with our values, which has also made this transaction seamless. We could not be prouder to have Navotar join our car rental portfolio" said Michael Assi, CEO of Aspire Software. "This strategic acquisition is fully in line with Aspire Software's vision to be the global market leader and reaffirms our strong commitment to continue investing substantially in the car rental industry to drive innovation and digital transformation."

Valsoft Corporation was represented internally by David Felicissimo, General Counsel and Pamela Romero, Paralegal. Navotar was represented by Esther Berglas of the Law offices of Norman H. Winter

About Valsoft Corporation

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies through which each business can deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industry or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers.

About Aspire Software

Buy. Enhance. Grow. Aspire Software, an operating group of Valsoft Corp, is a vertical acquisition software company that owns, operates and manages a portfolio of companies in various fields, including hospitality, food & beverage, car rental software, transport & logistics and more. Aspire constantly seeks opportunities in various verticals. Aspire's team of entrepreneurs and business builders have an unwavering commitment to developing our brands and expanding into new markets. It is all made possible thanks to its decentralized management strategy and indefinite hold period.

About Navotar

Founded in 2009 as a project-based company, Navotar has held a strong presence in the fleet management software industry for over a decade. Navotar uses the latest tech advancements to eliminate common issues in the car rental business. Using advanced technology, innovation, and dedication, they have delivered industry leading car rental management software to business owners around the world.

