Cencorp Corporation Aktie [Valor: 899874 / ISIN: FI0009006951]
Valoe’s Financial Negotiations Have Advanced. District Court Postponed the Proceedings of the Application to Suspend the Reorganization Proceedings to 4.3.2025


Valoe Corporation                     Inside information                     9 December 2024 at 18.15 Finnish time

On 2.10.2024, attorney Pekka Jaatinen, the administrator of Valoe's corporate reorganization, filed an application with the North Savo District Court to suspend Valoe's reorganization proceedings. After reviewing the current situation of Valoe's financial negotiations, the North Savo District Court postponed the processing of the suspension application to a new district court hearing to be held on 4.3.2025.

Valoe is in advanced negotiations with international investors regarding both an investment in the company and the sale of its business.

In Mikkeli 9 December 2024

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

For more information:

Iikka Savisalo, President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082
email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq OMX, Helsinki
Main media
www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solar power application projects, especially for vehicles and electronics. Valoe’s applications are based on the company’s own back contact technology and IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company’s cell factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland.



