Valoe's Auditor Changes
Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 20 December 2023 at 09.15 (Finnish time)
Authorised Public Accountants Moore Idman Oy, with KHT Antti Niemistö, Authorised Public Accountant, as the responsible auditor, has announced that it has resigned from its position as auditor of Valoe Corporation (the "Company").
Valoe will convene an Extraordinary General Meeting at a date to be announced later to elect a new auditor.
In Mikkeli on 20 December 2023
Valoe Corporation
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
For more information:
CEO Iikka Savisalo, Valoe Corporation
tel. +358 40 521 6082
email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Main media
www.valoe.com
Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides PV technology based on its own back contact technology and related projects, project design and technology consulting. Valoe also provides manufacturing technology for PV modules, module manufacturing lines, modules and key components for modules, as well as IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company’s factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland, with production facilities in Juva, Finland, and Vilnius, Lithuania.
