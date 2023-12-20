Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
Phoenix Mecano-Aktie: Gewinnwarnung für 2023
ING wird ab 2040 Öl- und Gasgeschäft nicht mehr finanzieren
Addex-Aktie: Aktionäre segnen an ausserordentlicher GV alle Anträge ab
Trotz möglicher Rezession: VanEck sieht Bitcoin auf dem Weg zu neuen Rekorden
Deutsche Verbraucher wieder mit besserer Stimmung
Cencorp Corporation Aktie
20.12.2023 08:15:00

Valoe's Auditor Changes

Valoe Corporation        Stock Exchange Release 20 December 2023 at 09.15 (Finnish time)
                                                                        

Authorised Public Accountants Moore Idman Oy, with KHT Antti Niemistö, Authorised Public Accountant, as the responsible auditor, has announced that it has resigned from its position as auditor of Valoe Corporation (the "Company").

Valoe will convene an Extraordinary General Meeting at a date to be announced later to elect a new auditor.

In Mikkeli on 20 December 2023

Valoe Corporation

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

For more information:
CEO Iikka Savisalo, Valoe Corporation
tel. +358 40 521 6082
email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Main media
www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides PV technology based on its own back contact technology and related projects, project design and technology consulting. Valoe also provides manufacturing technology for PV modules, module manufacturing lines, modules and key components for modules, as well as IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company’s factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland, with production facilities in Juva, Finland, and Vilnius, Lithuania.


