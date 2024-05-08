Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
08.05.2024 17:20:00

Valoe Postpones Its Annual General Meeting

Valoe Corporation        Stock Exchange Release        8 May 2024 at 18.20 Finnish time        

                                                

Valoe Corporation’s (the "Company”) Board of Directors has resolved to postpone the Annual General Meeting of the Company to a date to be announced later due to the restructuring proceedings. A draft of Valoe's restructuring programme is expected to be completed by 14 June 2024. The Annual General Meeting will be held by the end of June 2024. As previously disclosed, the Annual General Meeting was scheduled to take place on 31 May 2024.

The Board of Directors of Valoe will convene the Annual General Meeting at a later date.

In Mikkeli, 8 May 2024
Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

For more information: Iikka Savisalo
President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082, email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki
Main media
www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation designs, manufacturers, and sells solar power application projects, especially for vehicles and electronics. Valoe’s applications are based on the company’s own back contact technology and IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company’s cell factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland, with production facilities in Juva, Finland, and Vilnius, Lithuania.


