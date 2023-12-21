Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Cencorp Corporation Aktie
21.12.2023 10:30:00

Valoe Extends the Subscription Period of the Convertible Bond 1/2023 and Reduces the Subscription Price. The Conversion Period Started on 1 December 2023.



Valoe Corporation        Stock Exchange Release 21 December 2023 at 11.30 (Finnish time)

The Board of Directors of Valoe Corporation ("Company”) has resolved to extend the subscription period of the Convertible Bond 1/2023 disclosed on 14 July 2023 until 31 July 2024 at 6.00 pm.

In addition, the Board of Directors has decided to reduce the subscription price of the Convertible Bond 1/2023 to €0.74 per share. The new subscription price corresponds to the Company's share price on 5 December 2023 less 20%. The reasons for the reduction of the subscription price and the extension of the subscription period are Valoe's ongoing financing negotiations, their progress, and safeguarding the continuity of the Company's operations. In the Company's view, these measures will facilitate the financing negotiations and are in the Company's interest.

The other terms of the Convertible Bond 1/2023 remain unchanged. The conversion period has commenced on 1 December 2023.

In Mikkeli on 21 December 2023

Valoe Corporation

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

For more information:
CEO Iikka Savisalo, Valoe Corporation
tel. +358 40 521 6082
email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Main media
www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides PV technology based on its own back contact technology and related projects, project design and technology consulting. Valoe also provides manufacturing technology for PV modules, module manufacturing lines, modules and key components for modules, as well as IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company’s factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland, with production facilities in Juva, Finland, and Vilnius, Lithuania.

 


pagehit