Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’277 -1.0%  SPI 18’334 -1.1%  Dow 49’359 -0.2%  DAX 24’959 -1.3%  Euro 0.9287 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’926 -1.7%  Gold 4’671 1.7%  Bitcoin 73’909 -1.3%  Dollar 0.7975 -0.5%  Öl 64.1 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Richemont21048333Swiss Re12688156Swisscom874251
Top News
Tesla-Aktie: Model Y soll zum dritten Mal in Folge weltweit an der Spitze stehen
Coinbase analysiert 2026: Drei Entwicklungen mit Signalwirkung für den Krypto-Markt
ARK übertrifft 2025 den Markt: Diese Top-Aktien setzt Cathie Wood für 2026 in den Fokus
Spannendes Jahr 2026 für Tesla-Aktie voraus: Robo-Taxis und KI im Fokus
Ausblick: 3M stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Suche...

Valneva Aktie 111084541 / US92025Y1038

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

20.01.2026 04:24:48

Valneva Withdraws Chikungunya Vaccine IXCHIQ Applications In U.S. Amid FDA Suspension

Valneva
8.10 EUR -5.26%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Valneva SE (VALN), a specialty vaccine company, announced that it has voluntarily withdrawn both the biologics license application (BLA) and Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its chikungunya vaccine, IXCHIQ, in the United States.

The decision follows the suspension of the vaccine's license by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August 2025. Valneva had been awaiting further guidance on its formal response to the suspension but was recently informed that the FDA has placed the IND on clinical hold pending investigation of a newly reported foreign Serious Adverse Event (SAE).

Currently, no clinical studies involving IXCHIQ are actively vaccinating participants. Valneva stated that it intends to proceed with planned post-marketing clinical activities, subject to further discussions with regulatory authorities.

The SAE under investigation occurred outside the United States and involved a younger adult who received three concomitant vaccines, including IXCHIQ. According to the information available to Valneva, which has been submitted to the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and other pharmacovigilance systems, the case may be plausibly related to IXCHIQ vaccination, though causality has not been determined. The company is actively seeking additional details to further characterize the case.

Further, Valneva emphasized its commitment to the highest safety standards and continues to engage proactively with health authorities in all territories where IXCHIQ is licensed, including Europe, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Brazil.

While the vaccine is currently targeted at travelers to regions where the chikungunya virus is endemic, such as tropical and subtropical areas in Asia, Africa, and the Americas, Valneva maintains that IXCHIQ's benefit-risk profile remains favorable for individuals living in endemic and outbreak settings. The company highlighted IXCHIQ's unique positioning as a highly durable single-shot vaccine.

Chikungunya virus (CHIKV) is a mosquito-borne viral disease spread by the bites of infected Aedes mosquitoes, which causes fever, severe joint and muscle pain, headache, nausea, fatigue, and rash. Joint pain is often debilitating and can persist for weeks to years.