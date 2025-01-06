Valneva to Meet with Investors during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’691 0.6%  SPI 15’603 0.6%  Dow 43’080 0.8%  DAX 20’210 1.5%  Euro 0.9406 0.4%  EStoxx50 4’985 2.3%  Gold 2’640 0.0%  Bitcoin 92’359 3.2%  Dollar 0.9044 -0.5%  Öl 76.7 0.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Sika41879292
Top News
100.000er-Marke zurückerobert: So bewegen sich Bitcoin & Co. heute
JP Morgan Chase & Co. bescheinigt Neutral für Givaudan-Aktie
Overweight für Beiersdorf-Aktie nach JP Morgan Chase & Co.-Analyse
Die Expertenmeinungen zur RENK-Aktie im Dezember 2024
NVIDIA-Aktie, AMD & Co. klettern deutlich: Starke Foxconn-Zahlen geben Rückenwind
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Valneva Aktie [Valor: 1184169 / ISIN: FR0004056851]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.01.2025 17:45:00

Valneva to Meet with Investors during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Valneva
0.00 CHF 0%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Saint Herblain (France), January 6, 2025Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company, today announces that members of its management team will meet one-on-one with existing shareholders and hold meetings with other institutional specialist investors during the 43nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, January 13-15, 2025 in San Francisco.

Valneva’s CEO Thomas Lingelbach and CFO Peter Bühler will discuss the Company’s commercial portfolio of vaccines, which is expected to generate €160 - €170 million in revenues in 2024, and highlight upcoming catalysts from its clinical development pipeline, including the pivotal data readout for its Lyme disease vaccine later this year.

To schedule a 1on1 investor meeting with Valneva, institutional investors and analysts can contact Valneva’s investor relations department at investors@valneva.com.

About Valneva SE
We are a specialty vaccine company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases addressing unmet medical needs. We take a highly specialized and targeted approach, applying our deep expertise across multiple vaccine modalities, focused on providing either first-, best- or only-in-class vaccine solutions.
We have a strong track record, having advanced multiple vaccines from early R&D to approvals, and currently market three proprietary travel vaccines, including the world’s first and only chikungunya vaccine, as well as certain third-party vaccines.
Revenues from our growing commercial business help fuel the continued advancement of our vaccine pipeline. This includes the only Lyme disease vaccine candidate in advanced clinical development, which is partnered with Pfizer, the world’s most clinically advanced tetravalent Shigella vaccine candidate, as well as vaccine candidates against the Zika virus and other global public health threats. More information is available at www.valneva.com.

Media and Investor Relations Contacts

Laetitia Bachelot-Fontaine
VP Global Communications & European Investor Relations
M +33 (0)6 4516 7099
laetitia.bachelot-fontaine@valneva.com         		Joshua Drumm, Ph.D.
VP Global Investor Relations
M +001 917 815 4520
joshua.drumm@valneva.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of Valneva, including with respect to business partnerships and the progress, timing, results and completion of technology transfer and regulatory approvals in additional markets. In addition, even if the actual results or development of Valneva are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments of Valneva may not be sustained in the future. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "could,” "should,” "may,” "expects,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "intends,” "estimates,” "aims,” "targets,” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the current expectations of Valneva as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, the expectations of Valneva could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties and delays involved in the development and manufacture of vaccines, unexpected clinical trial results, unexpected regulatory actions or delays, competition in general, currency fluctuations, the impact of the global and European credit crisis, and the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection. Success in preclinical studies or earlier clinical trials may not be indicative of results in future clinical trials. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements made in this press release will in fact be realized. Valneva is providing this information as of the date of this press release and disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.  

Attachment


Analysen zu Valneva

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Robert Halver: Ausblick 2025 | BX TV

Im zweiten Teil des grossen Jahresinterviews werfen wir mit Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG einen Ausblick auf das Jahr 2025.
Wird das Zinsthema im Jahr 2025 relevant sein? Wie entwickelt sich die Geopolitischen Konflikte und wie werden Rohstoffe und Krypto weiterlaufen? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Robert Halver im heutigen Jahresausblick mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Robert Halver: Ausblick 2025 | BX TV

Inside Trading & Investment

11:05 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Auf ein Neues!
10:07 Versorger stemmt sich gegen den Trend
09:00 Quantencomputing: ein Paradigmenwechsel für KI-Investoren
03.01.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Tesla
03.01.25 Robert Halver: Ausblick 2025 | BX TV
20.12.24 Will Santa Claus come to Wall Street?
20.12.24 BNP Paribas - Ausblick 2025
19.12.24 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Leonteq AG
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’110.24 18.44 BCASMU
Short 12’314.44 13.99 BSTUGU
Short 12’782.48 8.90 FSSMRU
SMI-Kurs: 11’691.13 06.01.2025 17:31:17
Long 11’090.21 18.58 SSRM1U
Long 10’861.12 13.66 SSQMKU
Long 10’415.11 8.97 T1SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Valneva 0.00 0.00% Valneva

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lufthansa-Aktie fällt: Lufthansa-Tochter Swiss bestätigt vorläufige Todesursache eines Crew-Mitglieds
Solana Prognose 2025: Fortschritte und Analyse
Zahlreiche Zukäufe: Diese US-Aktien hatte die Deutsche Bank im dritten Quartal 2024 im Depot
Santhera-Aktie gewinnt: Santhera schliesst Vertriebsabkommen mit Clinigen Group für DMD-Mittel Agamree
Rohstoffe in KW 1: Die Performance von Gold, Öl & Co. der vergangenen Woche
UBS-Aktie stark: Ehemalige Credit Suisse soll Nazi-Konten laut US-Senat verschwiegen haben - UBS zeigt Kooperationsbereitschaft
VW- und BMW-Aktien im Plus: Volkswagen mit Licht und Schatten beim US-Absatz - BMW legt zu
SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schliesst über 20'200 Punkten -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mit leichten Abgaben - Nikkei unter Druck
Bayer-Aktie: Was Analysten von Bayer erwarten
Bitcoin überschreitet Marke von 100'000 US-Dollar

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten