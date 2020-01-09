Valmet will supply a new Advantage DCT tissue production line to Alas Doradas in El Salvador

Valmet Oyj’s press release on January 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EET



Valmet will supply an Advantage DCT100HS tissue production line, including a de-inking plant and an extensive automation package, to Alas Doradas in El Salvador. The order also includes a Valmet Performance Center agreement to support efficient production with Industrial Internet. The new tissue line will fulfill Alas Doradas’ demand for new capacity of high-quality tissue products in the region. The start-up is planned for the first half of 2021.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the fourth quarter 2019. The value of the order is not disclosed.

"Our cooperation with Valmet started with the rebuild of our existing machine where the press section was upgraded with an Advantage ViscoNip press combined with Advantage ReDry technology. With the results achieved, we are convinced that Valmet’s technology is what we need to differentiate from competition and become the frontrunner in the Central American tissue market. Even more important is the collaboration with a reliable partner as Valmet. We see this as the first step in a long-term partnership. Valmet has met and exceeded all expectations as a reliable partner during our cooperation,” says Paul Ekman, CEO, Alas Doradas.

"To be chosen as preferred partner to Alas Doradas is an important statement for us. We appreciate our relationship greatly. The new Advantage DCT tissue machine will be equipped with all the latest technologies which shows that our role as technology leader and advisor fulfills customer’s needs in the important South American market”, says Kent Nika, Sales Director for South America, Tissue, Valmet.

Both companies are looking forward to the future with a shared aim – to realize Alas Doradas’ expansion plan and provide high-quality tissue products to their customers.

Technical information about the delivery

The new tissue machine will have a width of 2,8 meters and a design speed of 2,000 meters/minute. It will add 35,000 tons tissue paper per year to Alas Doradas’ current production of high-quality toilet tissue, napkins and kitchen towels.

Valmet's scope of delivery will comprise a tissue production line featuring complete Deinking plant and an Advantage DCT 100HS tissue machine. The machine is equipped with OptiFlo headbox and Valmet cast iron Yankee cylinder as well as the Advantage technology including ViscoNip press, AirCap hood, WetDust dust system and SoftReel reel. The delivery also includes an extensive automation package with Valmet DNA, Valmet IQ quality controls, Industrial Internet applications, Valmet Performance Center agreement and tissue line training simulator. Engineering, supervision, training, start-up and commissioning are also included in the delivery.

Information about the customer

Alas Doradas is one of the three main manufacturers of tissue paper in Central America. Alas Doradas is renowned for its "green practices," using 100% recycled paper as raw material for its production. The plant, located in El Salvador, employs advanced European technology for the manufacturing of tissue paper products of the highest quality. At present, Alas Doradas serves basic population needs, producing toilet paper in single ply and double ply paper napkins and kitchen towels.

For further information, please contact:

Kent Nika, Sales Director, South America, Valmet, +46 54 17 14 88, kent.nika[at]valmet.com

Jan Erikson, VP Sales, Valmet, +46 54 17 14 90, jan.erikson[at]valmet.com

