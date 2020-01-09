<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.01.2020 10:00:00

Valmet will supply a new Advantage DCT tissue production line to Alas Doradas in El Salvador

Valmet Oyj’s press release on January 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply an Advantage DCT100HS tissue production line, including a de-inking plant and an extensive automation package, to Alas Doradas in El Salvador. The order also includes a Valmet Performance Center agreement to support efficient production with Industrial Internet. The new tissue line will fulfill Alas Doradas’ demand for new capacity of high-quality tissue products in the region. The start-up is planned for the first half of 2021.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the fourth quarter 2019. The value of the order is not disclosed.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Apple / Alphabet / Microsoft 51176593 59.00 % 8.40 %
Companie Financière Richemont SA / Dufry AG / Swatch Group I 51176594 69.00 % 8.20 %
Nestlé / Swatch I / Swisscom / Zurich 51176595 65.00 % 7.50 %

"Our cooperation with Valmet started with the rebuild of our existing machine where the press section was upgraded with an Advantage ViscoNip press combined with Advantage ReDry technology. With the results achieved, we are convinced that Valmet’s technology is what we need to differentiate from competition and become the frontrunner in the Central American tissue market. Even more important is the collaboration with a reliable partner as Valmet. We see this as the first step in a long-term partnership. Valmet has met and exceeded all expectations as a reliable partner during our cooperation,” says Paul Ekman, CEO, Alas Doradas.

"To be chosen as preferred partner to Alas Doradas is an important statement for us. We appreciate our relationship greatly. The new Advantage DCT tissue machine will be equipped with all the latest technologies which shows that our role as technology leader and advisor fulfills customer’s needs in the important South American market”, says Kent Nika, Sales Director for South America, Tissue, Valmet.

Both companies are looking forward to the future with a shared aim – to realize Alas Doradas’ expansion plan and provide high-quality tissue products to their customers.  

Alas Doradas’ and Valmet’s team

Technical information about the delivery

The new tissue machine will have a width of 2,8 meters and a design speed of 2,000 meters/minute. It will add 35,000 tons tissue paper per year to Alas Doradas’ current production of high-quality toilet tissue, napkins and kitchen towels.

Valmet's scope of delivery will comprise a tissue production line featuring complete Deinking plant and an Advantage DCT 100HS tissue machine. The machine is equipped with OptiFlo headbox and Valmet cast iron Yankee cylinder as well as the Advantage technology including ViscoNip press, AirCap hood, WetDust dust system and SoftReel reel. The delivery also includes an extensive automation package with Valmet DNA, Valmet IQ quality controls, Industrial Internet applications, Valmet Performance Center agreement and tissue line training simulator. Engineering, supervision, training, start-up and commissioning are also included in the delivery.

Information about the customer

Alas Doradas is one of the three main manufacturers of tissue paper in Central America. Alas Doradas is renowned for its "green practices," using 100% recycled paper as raw material for its production. The plant, located in El Salvador, employs advanced European technology for the manufacturing of tissue paper products of the highest quality. At present, Alas Doradas serves basic population needs, producing toilet paper in single ply and double ply paper napkins and kitchen towels.

For further information, please contact:
Kent Nika, Sales Director, South America, Valmet, +46 54 17 14 88, kent.nika[at]valmet.com
Jan Erikson, VP Sales, Valmet, +46 54 17 14 90, jan.erikson[at]valmet.com

VALMET
Corporate Communications

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2018 were approximately EUR 3.3 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

Attachment

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Valmet Corpmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Valmet Corpmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

08:49
Schwergewichte bremsen SMI ein
08:40
Marktüberblick: Kurskapriolen an den Ölmärkten
07:27
Daily Markets: DAX – Erneut im Seitwärtskanal / Geberit – Weiter in Seitwärtbewegung
08.01.20
Vontobel: Outlook 2020 - Themen für einen erfolgreichen Start ins neue Jahr
07.01.20
Ein Gutes Neues Jahr! Auch am Schweizer Aktienmarkt?! | BX Swiss TV
07.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Novartis AG, Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Nachhaltigkeit
07.01.20
Schroders: Stehen Chinas Anleihemärkte vor einem Wendepunkt?
13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
mehr
Ein Gutes Neues Jahr! Auch am Schweizer Aktienmarkt?! | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Valmet Corp 21.34 0.95% Valmet Corp

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Euro erholt sich zum Franken etwas nach tiefstem Stand seit Frühjahr 2017
Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Weitere Anzeigen in der CS-Beschattungsaffäre um Iqbal Khan
Wall Street beendet Tag im Plus -- SMI etwas leichter -- DAX verlässt Handel höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Nahost-Eskalation verunsichert Finanzmärkte - Gold auf Niveau von 2013
Basilea gibt Wasserstandsmeldung über Cresemba-Umsätze der kommerziellen Partner - Aktie legt kräftig zu
SNB erwartet für 2019 Gewinn von knapp 50 Milliarden Franken
Portfoliomanager hält die Apple-Aktie für extrem überbewertet
Tesla nimmt mit Hilfe von Milliarden-Darlehen aus China den grössten Automarkt der Welt ins Visier
Varta wehrt sich gegen mutmassliche Patentverletzungen - Aktie bricht zweistellig ein
SMI und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen mit grünen Vorzeichen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen mit grünen Vorzeichen
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche DAX präsentieren sich am Donnerstag freundlich. Die asiatischen Börsen ziehen im Donnerstagshandel an.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;