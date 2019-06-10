Valmet to supply automation and solids measurements to HSY's new Blominmäki wastewater treatment plant in Espoo, Finland

Valmet Oyj's press release June 10, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply automation and solids measurements to Helsinki Region Environmental Services Authority HSY's new wastewater treatment plant, which is under construction in Espoo's Blominmäki bedrock in Finland.

The order was placed by Are, the main technical building contractor of the project. The main project contractor is YIT. The order was included in Valmet's first quarter 2019 orders received. The value of the order is not disclosed. Delivery will take place in 2020-2021 and commissioning in 2021-2022.

"Valmet DNA is a reliable automation system for managing wastewater treatment processes," says Heikki Tanner, Sales Manager, Process Industry Sales, Valmet.

"HSY is our long-standing partner in solid measurements. We are confident that our solid measurements and innovative technology will provide reliability to the end customer when optimizing their wastewater treatment process," remarks Juha Kesti, Sales Manager, Solids Measurements, Automation, Valmet.

HSY's Viikinmäki bedrock treatment plant has been running with Valmet's automation system since the 1990s. Its Valmet DNA automation system has been updated, and in the future, it will be possible to control the operations of the new Blominmäki bedrock treatment plant from the Viikinmäki control room, too.

Information about Valmet's delivery

Valmet's delivery includes a Valmet DNA automation and information management system, field instruments, Valmet Total Solids Measurements, Valmet Low Solids Measurements and Valmet Dry Solids Measurements. Additionally, the delivery includes field engineering of the automation application and instrumentation, factory acceptance testing, automation system installation, commissioning and training.

Information about the customer HSY and the Blominmäki bedrock treatment plant

Helsinki Region Environmental Services Authority HSY is a municipal body that produces waste management and water services as well as provides information on the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and environment. Its member cities are Helsinki, Espoo, Kauniainen and Vantaa.

The Blominmäki wastewater treatment plant will replace the current Suomenoja wastewater treatment plant, whose capacity is no longer sufficient to treat the entire area's wastewater due to population growth and higher expectations for intensified wastewater treatment. After its completion in 2022, the treatment plant will process the wastewater of 400,000 residents from Espoo, Kauniainen, Kirkkonummi, Siuntio and Western Vantaa.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Heikki Tanner, Sales Manager, Process Industry Sales, Automation, Valmet, Tel. +358 40 557 0780

Juha Kesti, Sales Manager, Solids Measurements, Automation, Valmet, Tel. +358 44 980 2218

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2018 were approximately EUR 3.3 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Valmet via Globenewswire

